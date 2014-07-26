Big seventh inning propels Rockies

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies broke open a close game with a seven-run seventh inning Friday night and routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1.

Shortstop Josh Rutledge doubled home three runs in the uprising and Carlos Gonzalez hit a two-run homer, his 10th home run of the season.

Rutledge finished with four RBIs, tying his career high.

The seven-run outburst was the Rockies’ second biggest inning of the season. They scored eight runs in the fifth inning on May 3 against the New York Mets.

The Pirates scored in the ninth inning, thwarting the Rockies’ quest for their first shutout at Coors Field since Sept. 28, 2013.

Rockies starter Brett Anderson pitched 6 1/3 innings before leaving with a blister on his left index finger. He was cruising along when he walked Pirates catcher Russell Martin for the third straight time on his 102nd and final pitch.

Related Coverage Preview: Pirates at Rockies

“I noticed (the blister) in the bottom of the sixth and then started throwing some breaking balls there in the seventh,” Anderson said. “Hopefully, got it before anything major -- didn’t break open or anything. I don’t foresee it to be any problem.”

Anderson (1-3) missed three months with a broken left index finger and was making his third start since he returned July 13. The win was Anderson’s first in the National League and first since April 7, 2013, while with the Oakland Athletics.

“He knows what he wants to do, and he does it with a lot of conviction and it shows,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “He’s got a tremendous feel for pitching, and he knows how to execute a game plan.”

The Rockies had four hits through the sixth, including Rutledge’s run-scoring double in the third, before erupting for six hits, including four doubles and a homer, in the seventh. The rally began with back-to-back doubles by first baseman Ben Paulsen and catcher Wilin Rosario. Second baseman DJ LeMahieu followed with a single that finished Pirates starter Charlie Morton (5-10), who was 2-0 with a 3.16 ERA in five previous career starts against the Rockies.

“A hanging breaking ball for a double,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “An elevated sinker for another extra-base hit and they roll a ground ball through the left side, which chased Charlie.”

Ernesto Frieri came on, and pinch-hitter Drew Stubbs chopped a run-scoring bouncer over the head of Pedro Alvarez at third base that went for a double. After an intentional walk to center fielder Charlie Blackmon with runners at second and third, Rutledge cleared the bases with his double to left center off Frieri. Gonzalez followed with his home run.

“He’s done a good job for us,” Hurdle said of Frieri, “was headed in the right direction. Wasn’t quite able to quite execute the pitches that he needed to. So they piled up seven on us.”

Matt Belisle was unable to finish the Pirates off in the ninth, retiring one of the five batters he faced on a sacrifice fly before Adam Ottavino got the final two outs.

The win was just the eighth in 33 games for the Rockies dating to June 16, but it was their second straight victory. The Pirates, who began a 10-game trip with stops in San Francisco and Arizona, lost for just the third time in nine games.

Anderson held the Pirates hitless until second baseman Neil Walker led off the fifth with an opposite-field single to right and finished with 11 ground ball outs. He got a double play that was very nearly an around-the-horn triple play in the sixth, which ended when he got Morton to ground out with runners on first and second.

Anderson faced the Pirates for the second straight start, and in two outings allowed one run and six hits in 13 1/3 innings.

“I‘m glad we don’t have to see him anymore,” Hurdle said. “He’s been as effective as any pitcher we’ve seen this season. Seen him back-to-back. Good glove-side command, a very good mix of pitches.”

Weiss pulled third baseman Nolan Arenado after the fourth when he initially ran slowly on a comebacker and then hard after Morton bobbled the ball, but was out at first base on a close play.

“We talk a lot about playing the game hard and playing the game right and how important that is,” Weiss said. “Especially, when you’re getting your (butt) kicked for a while -- it’s even more important. It’s imperative. So I just felt like Nolan didn’t meet that standard at that point.”

NOTES: Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (right lat soreness) threw a 55-pitch bullpen session without issue for Triple-A Indianapolis at Rochester and will make an 80-pitch rehab start there Monday. ... Pirates 3B Pedro Alvarez, who left Tuesday’s game with left knee discomfort, was not in the starting lineup for the second straight game but pinch hit in the seventh and stayed in the game. ... Rockies RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) will throw about 60 pitches in a rehab start Saturday for high-Class A Modesto, his first game since he was injured June 4. ... Rockies RHP Christian Bergman (broken left hand) is scheduled to make his first rehab start Tuesday and throw about 60 pitches for Double-A Tulsa. He is eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list Aug. 20. ... Pirates 2B Neil Walker singled in the fifth and has reached base in 22 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors.