Pirates squander 7-run lead, top Rockies in 12th

DENVER -- The Pittsburgh Pirates blew an early seven-run lead but salvaged a 9-8 win over the Colorado Rockies in 12 innings Wednesday night on Jordy Mercer’s two-out double.

The decisive hit came off Carlos Estevez (0-1), who made his third appearance in the majors and was working his second inning. With one out, he walked Gregory Polanco on eight pitches. After Matt Joyce flied out, Mercer doubled to deep right-center on a 2-1 fastball, scoring the speedy Polanco from first.

“A lot of time you get in extra innings and you want to be the hero and pop one out of the park or do something crazy,” Mercer said. “I was able to stay through it and hit it up the middle.”

The win was the eighth straight at Coors Field for the Pirates, who have won six of their past seven games. The Rockies have lost five straight and seven of eight, and they are 1-5 on a homestand that ends with the series finale Thursday.

Kyle Lobstein (2-0) pitched three shutout innings before Mark Melancon worked a scoreless 12th to earn his fifth save. With one out, Melancon issued consecutive walks. The runners moved up on a groundout, but the Pittsburgh closer ended the game by throwing his signature cutter three times for strikes to Trevor Story, the last one called to end the game.

The Rockies overcame a deficit of seven or more runs for the first time since Aug. 25, 2010, against Atlanta, when they trailed 7-0 and 10-1 but won 12-10.

The Rockies hit four home runs. Gerardo Parra tied the game at 8 with his homer in the eighth after Mark Reynolds’ two-run shot in the seventh trimmed the Pirates’ lead to 8-7.

Polanco’s seventh-inning blast put the Pirates ahead 8-5.

Pittsburgh starter Jon Niese left after giving up three singles to start the sixth, handing a bases-loaded, no outs situation over to Ryan Vogelsong. Second baseman Josh Harrison knocked down pinch hitter Cristhian Adames’ hard grounder, which deflected to Mercer at shortstop. Mercer picked up the ball and nailed Nick Hundley at third, turning the play into a run-scoring 4-6-5 fielder’s choice that cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 7-5.

“I knew we didn’t have a chance at second,” Mercer said. “I saw Nick took a step back to second and knew we had a chance at third without even looking. I just picked up the ball and threw to third.”

Vogelsong then got Parra to fly out and struck out Story.

The Rockies broke through against Niese with a four-run fourth that included home runs by Story and Nolan Arenado, the ninth of the season for each player. Ryan Raburn tripled home a run and scored on DJ LeMahieu’s single.

Rockies starter Jon Gray is still seeking his first victory after 11 career starts. Gray lasted 3 2/3 innings and threw 96 pitches while giving up nine hits and six runs. The Pirates fouled off 23 of Gray’s pitches, 12 with two strikes.

“A ton of pitches,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “I think he was close to 100 pitches in less than four innings. He’s throwing the ball good, but he was in a lot of deep counts. Working behind hitters makes it tough. He’s got enough stuff to do that from time to time, but to do it consistently is tough to pull off.”

Gray left in the fourth after giving up a two-out, run-scoring double to David Freese. Eddie Butler, brought up from Triple-A Albuquerque earlier in the day, relieved Gray and gave up an infield single followed by Francisco Cervelli’s two-run double that made it 7-0.

Gray threw 42 pitches in the third, raising his pitch count to 82, when the Pirates scored three runs to take a 4-0 lead. Three singles to start the inning, the last by Freese, netted a run. Polanco lined a sacrifice fly, and Harrison followed with a run-scoring single.

“To have a guy throw 82 pitches before he gets an at-bat,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said, “that says something about your offense and the job they’re able to do.”

Niese allowed five runs on 10 hits in five-plus innings.

NOTES: The Rockies’ starters have a 9.90 ERA in the past five games. ... Rockies SS Trevor Story hit his ninth homer, setting a National League record for April homers by a rookie. Albert Pujols set the old mark of eight in 2001. Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox set the major league record with 10 in 2014. ... Rockies LHP Jorge De La Rosa (left groin strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Colorado recalled RHP Eddie Butler from Triple-A Albuquerque, and he could start in place of De La Rosa on Sunday at Arizona. ... Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon (turf toe, left foot) went 1-for-4 and played the entire game in his second rehab game for Class A Modesto at Visalia. He is expected to be activated Friday at Arizona. ... Rockies LHP Tyler Matzek (anxiety) will throw batting practice for the first time Friday in extended spring training in Scottsdale, Ariz. ... Pirates 3B Jung Ho Kang (left knee surgery) completed his second set of back-to-back games on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis, going 0-for-4 Wednesday.