Postponement prevents Pirates chance at four-game sweep of Rockies

DENVER -- It took help from above, but the Colorado Rockies avoided being swept in four games by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The series finale Thursday was postponed due to inclement weather. The Pirates had won the first three games, outscoring the Rockies 24-13 and stretching their winning streak at Coors Field to eight games dating back to July 27, 2014.

The Pirates have won four straight games and six of their past seven. The Rockies have lost five straight, seven of their past eight and finished their homestand 1-5.

No makeup date was announced. There are several possibilities when both clubs share an off day, but approval by the Major League Baseball Players’ Association will be needed to finalize a date.

The postponement was timed perfectly for the Rockies. Indeed, when Rockies manager Walt Weiss met with the media on Thursday morning, he said, “I‘m not going to kick and scream if we don’t play, quite frankly.”

The Rockies got 3 2/3 innings from starter Jon Gray on Wednesday night after Jorge De La Rosa lasted just three innings Tuesday night. Since the Rockies had to play 12 innings Wednesday, their bullpen had to cover 14 1/3 innings the past two games.

The postponement allows the Rockies to bring some order to their rotation. They pushed their starters back a day. So Tyler Chatwood, who was scheduled to start Thursday, will start Friday at Arizona. Chris Rusin will follow him, taking the rotation spot of Jordan Lyles, whom the Rockies optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, one day after his latest poor start.

Rusin, who had been pitching in a long relief role, threw 41 pitches in 3 1/3 innings in relief of Lyles and can start Saturday on regular rest, although he’ll be limited to about 65 pitches since he’s still being built up to start.

Chad Bettis will start the series finale at Arizona on Sunday. The Rockies will announce their starter for Monday at San Diego, but Butler is the likely candidate for that assignment. The Rockies recalled him Wednesday after placing Jorge De La Rosa (left groin strain) on the 15-day disabled list. Butler was brought up to initially help out the bullpen in a long relief role, and threw 41 pitches Wednesday night in relief of Gray.

Before Thursday’s game was postponed, Butler was “still in play” to start Sunday, De La Rosa’s turn in the rotation. Thursday’s postponement gives Butler, whose last start for Triple-A Albuquerque was April 22, four days to rest before facing the Padres.

The Rockies’ hope is that long reliever Christian Bergman, who threw 51 pitches on Tuesday will be ready if needed on Friday and they won’t have to go into their bullpen early in multiple games at Arizona.

The Pirates’ bullpen also has been taxed recently. They played a 13-inning game Sunday at Arizona that necessitated the bullpen to work seven innings, and the relievers had to cover eight innings Wednesday after starter Jon Niese was lifted after facing three batters in the sixth.

The Pirates pushed all their starters back one day. Juan Nicasio, who began his career with the Rockies and was scheduled to pitch Thursday, will start Friday against the Cincinnati Reds. Francisco Liriano and Jeff Locke will start the final two games of that weekend series, with Gerrit Cole, Jon Niese and Nicasio scheduled to start the series against the Chicago Cubs that begins Monday.

NOTES: Rockies SS Trevor Story was not in the lineup manager Walt Weiss posted. He said he planned to give Story two days off during the four-game series with the Pirates and rested him for the first time this season Tuesday. ... Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez could be given his first day off this season Friday at Arizona, manager Walt Weiss said. For just the second time in franchise history, the Rockies had three players fall a hit short of the cycle in the same game. On July 10, 1998, against San Francisco, Ellis Burks and Vinny Castilla were a double shy of the cycle, and Neifi Perez missed it by a triple. On Wednesday night, Mark Reynolds and Nolan Arenado were a triple shy of the cycle, and Ryan Raburn was a home run short. ... The Pirates have scored 119 runs this month, surpassing their most recent high of 116 during the month of April in 2008. The only other season the Pirates scored more than 116 runs during the first month of the season was when they scored a club record 131 in 1996.