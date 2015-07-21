Preview: Pirates at Royals

Gerrit Cole goes for his major league-leading 14th win as the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates look to make it two straight victories over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. The Pirates erupted for their highest run total since June 15 in Monday’s 10-7 series-opening win, snapping a three-game losing streak coming out of the All-Star break.

Cole has registered 15 quality starts this season and has been stellar in interleague play, going 3-0 in four starts this season to improve to 7-1 in his career. Pittsburgh erupted for 17 hits in its first game without starting shortstop Jordy Mercer, who is expected to be sidelined six weeks with a sprained left MCL sustained in Sunday’s loss at Milwaukee. Eric Hosmer is 8-for-15 over his last three games for the Royals, who lost for only the third time in their last 13 contests. Kansas City’s Lorenzo Cain, named the American League co-Player of the Week on Monday, has hit safely in nine straight games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (13-3, 2.30 ERA) vs. Royals LH Jason Vargas (5-2, 4.10)

Cole already has pitched 117 1/3 innings, matching the total from his rookie season in 2013, so the Pirates opted to give their ace some additional rest following the All-Star break. The former No. 1 overall pick improved to 8-1 over his last 10 starts by holding major league-best St. Louis to two runs and six hits over seven innings on July 10. Cole has been sensational away from home, posting a 6-1 record and 1.82 ERA in nine road starts.

Vargas returns to the starting rotation after sitting out six weeks with a flexor strain in his left elbow and will make his first start since June 8. He won his last two outings before the injury, working six scoreless innings at Minnesota after allowing two runs and eight hits to beat Cleveland. The 32-year-old Vargas has not allowed more than two runs in his last five turns but has yet to pitch beyond six frames this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals DH Kendrys Morales has recorded eight RBIs during his seven-game hitting streak.

2. The Pirates have won Cole’s last eight starts against AL opponents dating to July 9, 2013.

3. Hosmer is 17-for-39 with six multi-hit performances over his last nine games.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Royals 3