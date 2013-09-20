Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

Francisco Liriano has been the Pirates’ best starting pitcher this season.

Thus, it is fitting that Liriano will start Friday night for the Pirates in the opener of a pivotal three-game home series against the Cincinnati Reds. The left-hander is 16-7 with a 2.92 ERA in 24 starts after missing the first six weeks of the season while recovering from a broken right arm.

After Thursday’s 10-1 Pirates’ win over San Diego, they are one game ahead of the Reds in the race for the first of two National League wild cards. The Washington Nationals are third, five games behind.

The Pirates are one behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central standings and the Reds trail by two games.

The Pirates’ magic number for clinching a playoff berth is four.

Liriano is also lined up to pitch what would be the Pirates’ first postseason game since 1992, either in the NL Wild Card game Oct. 1 or the first game of the National League Division Series on Oct. 3.

“It’s a nice option to have in a play-in game, too,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said, referring to a game that would be played Sept. 30 if there is a tie for the NL Central title.

Liriano’s last regular-season start is scheduled for Sept. 25 in the finale of a three-game series against the Cubs at Chicago. That would also line him up to pitch the last game of the regular season on short rest on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati if needed.

Liriano has pitched just twice on three days’ rest in his eight-year career but he has been outstanding both times, allowing just three hits in 12 innings while striking out 15.

“It’s an option we’ve talked about,” Hurdle said. “We’ll see if we need to make an adjustment based on the schedule, wins and losses, opportunity.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-65

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Reds (Mat Latos, 14-6, 3.14) at Pirates (Francisco Liriano, 16-7, 2.29)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Francisco Liriano will start Friday night against Cincinnati in the opener of a three-game series. Liriano has allowed fewer than two earned runs in 15 of his 24 starts this season and is 8-1 with a 1.37 ERA in 10 home starts. Liriano is 0-3 with a 4.41 ERA against the Reds in three career starts, all coming this season.

--RHP Gerrit Cole struck out 12 batters in six innings Thursday in a 10-1 victory over San Diego. The 23-year-old right-hander allowed only one run on four hits and three walks. It was the most strikeouts by a Pirates rookie since Jose DeLeon fanned 13 Reds on Aug. 20, 1983. Cole (9-7) won his third straight start and ran his streak of quality starts to seven. He has allowed two runs or fewer in six of those seven starts and is 3-0 with a 1.38 ERA in four September starts. “I feel like I‘m getting a little better every time out,” said Cole, the first overall pick in the 2011 amateur draft, who made his major league debut June 11. “I‘m learning to trust my stuff more up here. I feel like I can go out, command all my pitches and really compete.”

--2B Neil Walker broke out of his slump in a big way Thursday by going 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs in a 10-1 win over San Diego. Walker entered the game on a 2-for-36 skid. II honestly don’t worry about the numbers,” Walker said. “I concentrate on my approach because I know if my approach is good then the hits will eventually come. I’ve felt my approach been has been good lately but I just wasn’t getting the results.”

--3B Pedro Alvarez was hitless in his previous 18 at-bats when he hit a solo home run, his 34th of the season, to start a five-run second inning Thursday that put the Pirates ahead to stay in their 10-2 victory over Arizona. Alvarez had two RBIs. “The biggest thing was that the home run helped the team win,” Alvarez said. “That’s really what it’s all about, especially this time of the year. We’re in the shuffle, we’re in the mix with two other good teams and we need every win we can get. It was good to see everybody hitting, up and down the lineup.”

--LF Starling Marte missed Thursday’s game after his wife went into labor in the morning with the couple’s first child. Marte is expected to return to the lineup Friday night for the opener of a three-game series against Cincinnati.

--C Russell Martin was rested for a second straight game Thursday as manager Clint Hurdle want to start him in all three games of a series against Cincinnati that starts Friday night. Martin is hitting just .100 (4-for-40) in September as his batting average has fallen to .229.

--LHP Justin Wilson is expected to be available to pitch in the three-game series against Cincinnati that begins Friday night. The Pirates have given Wilson an extended period of rest as the rookie has pitched 71 innings in 55 relief appearances. He last pitched Sept. 13 against the Chicago Cubs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez (left forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He started playing catch June 13 and threw off a mound June 18. He made a rehab start June 23 for Triple-A Indianapolis, but he subsequently felt soreness in his arm. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 1 and was shut down. He started playing catch July 24. He threw off the mound Aug. 7 and Aug. 9. He pitched live batting practice Aug. 16. He felt arm discomfort during an Aug. 19 bullpen session and again during an Aug. 22 simulated game. He was found to have no structural damage in his pitching arm after being examined Aug. 27 by noted orthopedist James Andrews in Gulf Breeze, Fla. Though Andrews gave Rodriguez the go-ahead to begin a throwing program Sept. 3, he also made a diagnosis of arthritis of the left elbow. He made a rehab start for Indianapolis on Sept. 6. Rodriguez threw a five-inning simulated game Sept. 12. He was shut down for the season Sept. 14 after still feeling pain in his arm.

--RHP Jeff Karstens (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. Karstens underwent surgery June 7 to debride his shoulder. He is not expected to pitch again this season.

--RHP Phil Irwin (nerve inflammation near right elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent surgery on his right elbow July 3 to reposition the ulna nerve and is out for the season.

--C Michael McKenry (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 18. He underwent season-ending surgery July 30 to repair a torn lateral meniscus.

--RHP Kyle McPherson (reconstructive right elbow surgery in July 2013) was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 27. He will miss the remainder of the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

RHP Jason Grilli

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Vin Mazzaro

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Jared Hughes

LHP Kris Johnson

RHP Brandon Cumpton

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

John Buck

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B Neil Walker

SS Clint Barmes

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Jordy Mercer

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Garrett Jones

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Jose Tabata

OF Felix Pie

OF Travis Snider

OF Andrew Lambo