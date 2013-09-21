Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

The Pirates knew at some point they were going to have to give rookie left-handed reliever Justin Wilson an extended break.

The 26-year-old logged 36 appearances and 52 1/3 innings before the All-Star break, putting him on pace for close to 100 innings for the season. With eight games left in the regular season, he is at 55 games and 71 innings.

“With that volume of work, I wanted to hit the pause button,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said.

The Pirates have given Wilson that break over the past week as his last appearance was Sept. 13 against the Chicago Cubs. However, Hurdle said Wilson will be ready to go Saturday night when the Pirates play the second game of a three-game series against the visiting Cincinnati Reds.

Pittsburgh blew a ninth-inning lead and lost the first game of the series 6-5 on Friday.

Wilson has pitched exactly one inning in each of his last 13 games and the Pirates will try to continue limiting him to three outs per appearance. However, they feel the rest will enable him to pitch throughout the final nine days of the regular season and into the postseason without the need for any more extended rest.

Wilson has been very effective in his rookie year, going 6-1 with a 2.15 ERA in 55 games.

This is Wilson’s first full season as a reliever. Though he pitched a combined 140 innings last season between the Pirates and Triple-A Indianapolis, Hurdle knows he still must watch Wilson’s innings total.

“I’ve talked to some of my old teammates who made the transition from starter to reliever and they all have said it is more difficult than it might seem,” Hurdle said. “While you’re not pitching the volume of innings that you did as a starter, you are pitching more frequently and that also takes a toll on a pitcher’s arm and the rest of his body.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-66

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 5-5

NEXT: Reds (Homer Bailey, 11-10, 3.40) at Pirates (A.J. Burnett, 8-11, 3.43)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP A.J. Burnett (8-11, 3.43) will start Saturday night against Cincinnati in the middle game of a three-game series. Burnett has gone 2-1 with a 1.78 ERA in his last five starts at PNC Park and has allowed only one home run in his last 14 starts. He is 5-6 with a 4.03 ERA against the Reds in 14 career starts, including 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in two starts this season.

--LHP Francisco Liriano pitched eight strong innings for the Pirates but wound up with a no-decision Friday night in a 6-5 loss to Cincinnati in 10 innings. The left-hander gave up two runs and three hits while striking out seven and walking three. Liriano also recorded 1,000th career strikeout when he fanned pinch-hitter Chris Heisey to lead off the eighth inning. “He was lights out,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said.

--LF Starling Marte missed his second straight start Friday night after his wife was in labor for more than 18 hours before delivering the couple’s first child early Friday morning. He entered the 6-5, 10-inning loss to Cincinnati in the seventh inning as a pinch-runner and was promptly picked off base then stayed in the game and struck out in his lone plate appearance. Marte has gone 1-for-8, with the hit coming on a push bunt, since returning to the lineup Tuesday. He was unable to start for 27 straight games because of a bruised right hand.

--C Russell Martin returned to the lineup Friday night after being given back-to-back days off and went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in a 6-5, 10-inning loss to Cincinnati. Martin is hitting .114 (5-for-44) in September.

--RHP Jason Grilli feels he is ready to return to the closer’s role. He was 30-for-31 in save opportunities until suffering a strained right forearm that landed him on the disabled list July 23-Sept. 3. Grilli has pitched six times since returning from the DL and given up four runs and eight hits in five innings but is encouraged by his eight strikeouts. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle does not yet have a plan for when -- or if -- Grilli will regain the closer’s job from RHP Mark Melancon, who has converted 16 of 20 save opportunities but blown his last two opportunities.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a tough one but that’s all part of the challenge. Nobody said it was going to be easy, did they?” -- Manager Clint Hurdle, after a 6-5 loss to Cincinnati on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez (left forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He started playing catch June 13 and threw off a mound June 18. He made a rehab start June 23 for Triple-A Indianapolis, but he subsequently felt soreness in his arm. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 1 and was shut down. He started playing catch July 24. He threw off the mound Aug. 7 and Aug. 9. He pitched live batting practice Aug. 16. He felt arm discomfort during an Aug. 19 bullpen session and again during an Aug. 22 simulated game. He was found to have no structural damage in his pitching arm after being examined Aug. 27 by noted orthopedist James Andrews in Gulf Breeze, Fla. Though Andrews gave Rodriguez the go-ahead to begin a throwing program Sept. 3, he also made a diagnosis of arthritis of the left elbow. He made a rehab start for Indianapolis on Sept. 6. Rodriguez threw a five-inning simulated game Sept. 12. He was shut down for the season Sept. 14 after still feeling pain in his arm.

--RHP Jeff Karstens (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. Karstens underwent surgery June 7 to debride his shoulder. He is not expected to pitch again this season.

--RHP Phil Irwin (nerve inflammation near right elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent surgery on his right elbow July 3 to reposition the ulna nerve and is out for the season.

--C Michael McKenry (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 18. He underwent season-ending surgery July 30 to repair a torn lateral meniscus.

--RHP Kyle McPherson (reconstructive right elbow surgery in July 2013) was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 27. He will miss the remainder of the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

RHP Jason Grilli

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Vin Mazzaro

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Jared Hughes

LHP Kris Johnson

RHP Brandon Cumpton

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

John Buck

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B Neil Walker

SS Clint Barmes

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Jordy Mercer

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Garrett Jones

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Jose Tabata

OF Felix Pie

OF Travis Snider

OF Andrew Lambo