Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

Jose Tabata replaced Starling Marte as the Pirates’ left fielder and leadoff hitter with one week left in the regular season. And he’s done it with the Pirates in their first pennant race since 1997 and chasing the franchise’s first postseason berth since 1992.

That’s a pretty mean feat because a case can be made that Marte has been the Pirates’ second-best offensive player this season behind National League MVP candidate Andrew McCutchen. In 130 games, Marte is hitting .279 with 25 doubles, 10 triples, 11 home runs and 37 stolen bases.

However, Tabata has been playing well ever since Marte went on the disabled list Aug. 19 with a bruised right hand, hitting .299 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and 15 RBIs in 28 games. Until going 0-for-3 in Sunday’s 11-3 loss to Cincinnati, Tabata had a string of three consecutive two-hits games and was 11-for-26 (.423) in his previous eight games.

“We haven’t seen this Jose since April ‘11,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “The consistency of at-bats -- he’s ground out some very good ones -- and has taken some very aggressive swings in offensive counts.”

Tabata hit .354 during the first two weeks of the 2011 season and was signed to a six-year, $15-million contract extension in August and finished the year hitting .266 with four home runs and 16 stolen bases in 91 games. However, he slipped to .243 with three homers and eight steals in 103 games.

Tabata’s recent surge has pushed his batting average to .280 in 103 games with six homers and three steals.

Marte has gone 1-for-8 since returning from the DL and Hurdle will not say when -- or if -- he will regain his starting job. For now, Tabata is the man in left field.

“Jose stays in there because he’s hot -- as good as we’ve seen him in three years,” -- Hurdle said. “He’s been very gritty in the box, has played solid defense, run the bases well. It’s been a very good run for Jose.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-67

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Pirates (Charlie Morton, 7-4, 3.35) at Cubs (Jeff Samardzija, 8-12, 4.42)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Russell Martin was removed from Sunday’s game after the fourth inning because of left knee discomfort. Manager Clint Hurdle said the injury did not appear serious and the Pirates were being cautious in a game in which they trailed 7-1 at the time and wound up losing 11-3. Martin was said to be upset about being taken out and he stared straight ahead at the clubhouse television after the game, playing a video game.

--RHP Charlie Morton (7-4, 3.35) will start Monday night against the Cubs at Chicago in the opener of a three-game series. Morton has allowed three earned runs or less in 15 of his 18 starts this season, has won four of his last five decisions and is 6-2 in his last 12 starts. He is 2-4 with a 5.75 ERA against the Cubs in eight career starts, including 0-1 with a 5.73 ERA in two starts this season.

--LHP Jeff Locke’s woes continued Sunday as he lasted just one inning in the 11-3 loss to Cincinnati. Locke gave up five runs -- on a three-run double by Jay Bruce and a two-run home run by Todd Frazier -- and three hits while walking two and striking out one. Locke is 1-5 with a 6.66 ERA in 11 starts since winning at Cincinnati on July 21 in his first start after the All-Star break. He was roundly booed during the first inning. “It’s frustrating but I need to give them something to cheer about instead of boo,” Locke said.

--OF Jose Tabata got his fourth straight start Sunday in left field as manager Clint Hurdle continued to ride the hot hand, who went 0-for-3 with a hit by a pitch and a strikeout. Tabata had three straight multi-hit games prior to Sunday, in which he was 6-for-11 (.545) and was batting .423 (11-for-26) in his last eight games.

--LF Starling Marte was not in the lineup again Sunday as Pirates manager Clint Hurdle continues to give a fourth straight start to OF Jose Tabata. Marte is just 1-for-8 after being unable to hit for 27 games because of a bruised right hand.

--CF Andrew McCutchen was voted the Roberto Clemente Award recipient, which goes to the Pirates’ Most Valuable Player, by the Pittsburgh chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America for the second consecutive season. McCutchen is hitting .319 with 20 home runs, 82 RBIs and 27 stolen bases in 152 games.

--RHP Francisco Liriano was voted the Pirates’ Most Outstanding Pitcher by the Pittsburgh chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America. Liriano is 16-7 with a 2.88 ERA in 25 starts.

--2B Neil Walker was voted the Chuck Tanner Good Guy Award recipient by the Pittsburgh chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America. The award goes to the Pirates player who is most cooperative with the media.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is one of those series where both teams were opportunistic in their wins. Today we dug ourselves a little bit of a hole early and they never let up, kept their foot on the gas pedal.” -- 2B Neil Walker, after an 11-3 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Russell Martin (left knee discomfort) left after four innings Sept. 22.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez (left forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He started playing catch June 13 and threw off a mound June 18. He made a rehab start June 23 for Triple-A Indianapolis, but he subsequently felt soreness in his arm. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 1 and was shut down. He started playing catch July 24. He threw off the mound Aug. 7 and Aug. 9. He pitched live batting practice Aug. 16. He felt arm discomfort during an Aug. 19 bullpen session and again during an Aug. 22 simulated game. He was found to have no structural damage in his pitching arm after being examined Aug. 27 by noted orthopedist James Andrews in Gulf Breeze, Fla. Though Andrews gave Rodriguez the go-ahead to begin a throwing program Sept. 3, he also made a diagnosis of arthritis of the left elbow. He made a rehab start for Indianapolis on Sept. 6. Rodriguez threw a five-inning simulated game Sept. 12. He was shut down for the season Sept. 14 after still feeling pain in his arm.

--RHP Jeff Karstens (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. Karstens underwent surgery June 7 to debride his shoulder. He is not expected to pitch again this season.

--RHP Phil Irwin (nerve inflammation near right elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent surgery on his right elbow July 3 to reposition the ulna nerve and is out for the season.

--C Michael McKenry (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 18. He underwent season-ending surgery July 30 to repair a torn lateral meniscus.

--RHP Kyle McPherson (reconstructive right elbow surgery in July 2013) was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 27. He will miss the remainder of the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

RHP Jason Grilli

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Vin Mazzaro

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Jared Hughes

LHP Kris Johnson

RHP Brandon Cumpton

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

John Buck

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B Neil Walker

SS Clint Barmes

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Jordy Mercer

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Garrett Jones

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jose Tabata

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Starling Marte

OF Felix Pie

OF Travis Snider

OF Andrew Lambo