Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

Twenty-one years.

That is how long the Pirates waited between playoff appearances, finally ending the drought Monday night with a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs coupled with the Washington Nationals’ 4-3 loss to St. Louis.

”To be able to have this opportunity to celebrate, to come together and do this, it’s a day I’ll always remember,“ Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen said amid the party. ”We look forward to doing this year-in and year-out.

“And we’re definitely not done.”

The Pirates almost had to wait at least another day to clinch after the Cubs tied the game in the eighth at one. But Starling Marte clubbed a go-ahead solo home run in the ninth and Pittsburgh hung on in the bottom of the inning for the win.

The Pirates needed some last-ditch defensive heroics in the bottom of the frame to seal the deal.

The Cubs’ Nate Schierholtz reached on a fielder’s choice and bolted around the bases when Ryan Sweeney singled to right-center with two out.

But McCutchen fired a strike to first baseman Justin Morneau, who, in turn, relayed to catcher Russell Martin, who blocked the plate and tagged Schierholtz out to prevent the tying run from scoring.

“In that situation it’s do or die, the guy’s going to have to run me over,” Martin said. “I was down on both knees there, I wasn’t taking any chance he was going to get down underneath me.”

Neil Walker’s first-inning solo home run gave the Pirates a lead they would maintain until the eighth.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 90-67

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 5-5

NEXT: Pirates (Gerrit Cole, 9-7, 3.23) at Cubs (Chris Rusin, 2-5, 3.52)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Andrew McCutchen figured in the game-ending play that caught Cubs outfielder Nate Schierholtz at the plate. And he’s looking forward to much more baseball after the Pirates clinched a wild-card playoff berth. “To be able to have this opportunity to celebrate, to come together and do this, it’s a day I’ll always remember,” he said. “We look forward to doing this year-in and year-out. And we’re definitely not done.” McCutchen went 1-for-3 and now has 17 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 36 RBIs in 73 career games against the Cubs. He has reached base safely in 66 of those games and has scored 48 runs.

--RHP Charlie Morton had a no-decision in his third start of the season against the Cubs despite tossing seven innings of scoreless, three-hit ball. He has a 4.91 ERA in nine career starts against Chicago. Morton has not allowed a home run in his last 34 1/3 innings on the road (six starts) and went 1-for-3 with his fifth hit of the season, a two-out fifth inning single.

--LF Starling Marte went 1-for-1 with a two-out solo home run in the ninth, giving the Pirates a 2-1 lead. His last two home runs against the Cubs have come off Kevin Gregg in the ninth inning.

--2B Neil Walker tied a career-high with his 14th home run of the season. He also had 14 in 2012. Walker has now homered in four of his last five games, hitting .400 with four homers and six RBIs in that span.

--3B Pedro Alvarez needs just one home run to break the club record for most home runs by a third baseman in one season (34). He shares the mark with Aramis Ramirez (2001). Alvarez entered Monday second in the National League in home runs. His 34 is the most hit by a Pirates player since Jason Bay hit 35 in 2006.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (9-7, 3.23 ERA) makes his 19th big league start Tuesday, the second of his career against the Cubs. Cole is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA against Chicago. He tossed seven innings and gave up one run while striking out seven in a 2-1 victory Sept. 14 at PNC Park. Cole won his last start -- a 10-1 decision over the Padres last week at home -- with allowing one run on four hits while striking out a career-high 12.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To be able to have this opportunity to celebrate, to come together and do this, it’s a day I’ll always remember. We look forward to doing this year-in and year-out.” -- CF Andrew McCutchen, after a 2-1 win over Chicago clinched a playoff spot.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez (left forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He started playing catch June 13 and threw off a mound June 18. He made a rehab start June 23 for Triple-A Indianapolis, but he subsequently felt soreness in his arm. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 1 and was shut down. He started playing catch July 24. He threw off the mound Aug. 7 and Aug. 9. He pitched live batting practice Aug. 16. He felt arm discomfort during an Aug. 19 bullpen session and again during an Aug. 22 simulated game. He was found to have no structural damage in his pitching arm after being examined Aug. 27 by noted orthopedist James Andrews in Gulf Breeze, Fla. Though Andrews gave Rodriguez the go-ahead to begin a throwing program Sept. 3, he also made a diagnosis of arthritis of the left elbow. He made a rehab start for Indianapolis on Sept. 6. Rodriguez threw a five-inning simulated game Sept. 12. He was shut down for the season Sept. 14 after still feeling pain in his arm.

--RHP Jeff Karstens (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. Karstens underwent surgery June 7 to debride his shoulder. He is not expected to pitch again this season.

--RHP Phil Irwin (nerve inflammation near right elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent surgery on his right elbow July 3 to reposition the ulna nerve and is out for the season.

--C Michael McKenry (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 18. He underwent season-ending surgery July 30 to repair a torn lateral meniscus.

--RHP Kyle McPherson (reconstructive right elbow surgery in July 2013) was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 27. He will miss the remainder of the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

RHP Jason Grilli

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Vin Mazzaro

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Jared Hughes

LHP Kris Johnson

RHP Brandon Cumpton

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

John Buck

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B Neil Walker

SS Clint Barmes

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Jordy Mercer

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Garrett Jones

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jose Tabata

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Starling Marte

OF Felix Pie

OF Travis Snider

OF Andrew Lambo