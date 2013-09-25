Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

Jeff Locke will not start another game this season for the Pirates, which is no surprise considering the brevity and ineffectiveness of his last outing.

Manager Clint Hurdle said the left-hander will not pitch when his final turn in the rotation comes up Saturday at Cincinnati. Locke also will not start in the postseason when the Pirates will need four starters and plan to go with left-hander Francisco Liriano, followed by right-handers A.J. Burnett, Charlie Morton and Gerrit Cole.

Locke lasted only one inning Sunday when he lost to the Cincinnati Reds in Pittsburgh, giving up five runs on three hits and two walks. That continued an awful second half in which the 25-year-old has gone 2-5 with a 6.12 ERA in 12 starts.

Locke went 8-2 with a 2.15 ERA in 18 starts before the All-Star break and was selected to participate in the All-Star Game in his first full major-league season.

Hurdle said Locke could make the postseason roster as a reliever. However, that seems unlikely given his second-half struggles.

The Pirates have clinched their first playoff berth since 1992 and are assured of at least gaining on one of the two National league wild cards. They also have an outside chance to win the NL Central, though they trail the first-place St. Louis Cardinals by two games with four to play. The Reds are one game behind the Pirates for the first wild card and two behind the Cardinals.

The Pirates finish a three-game series with the Cubs in Chicago on Wednesday afternoon then play a season-ending three-game series with the Reds at Cincinnati beginning Friday night. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are home for their final four games, hosting the Washington Nationals on Wednesday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series then facing the Cubs in a three-game series that begins Friday night.

Hurdle could skip Locke without altering his rotation. Because of Thursday’s off day, Morton could pitch Saturday and Cole could start Sunday on their normal four days’ rest after starting Monday and Tuesday at Chicago.

Hurdle, though, wants to see how things play out.

“We’ll be open-minded and see where it takes us,” Hurdle said. “Things could be different by Friday. Sunday’s game might not have the same value. It’s better to just wait and see how things play out than making any plans in stone.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 91-67

STREAK: Won two

PAST 10 GAMES: 5-5

NEXT: Pirates (Francisco Liriano, 16-7, 2.88) at Cubs (Jake Arrieta, 3-2, 3.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Gerrit Cole (10-7) struggled with different pitches and the pace of the game but still managed to produce six innings of work, including an escape in the sixth when the Cubs loaded the bases. Cole worked out of the frame with just one run scored. “The pace of the game was slow and I‘m not going to complain (about) scoring a lot of runs, that for sure,” he said. “But it was definitely a challenge with the cold weather and those long innings ... It was great to be able to learn from that.” Cole allowed just two earned runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out six.

--LHP Jeff Locke will not start another game this season, manager Clint Hurdle said. He lasted only one inning Sunday when he lost to the Cincinnati Reds in Pittsburgh, giving up five runs on three hits and two walks. That continued an awful second half in which the 25-year-old All-Star has gone 2-5 with a 6.12 ERA in 12 starts.

--3B Pedro Alvarez went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles as he extended his hitting streak to six games. It was also his eighth three-RBI game of the season. Alvarez’s 97 RBI are the most by a Pirate since Jason Bay had 109 in 2006.

--RF Marlon Byrd snapped an 0-for-9 skid with a second-inning single. Byrd, a former Cub, went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. He has hit in eight of his last nine games against Chicago.

--CF Andrew McCutchen (2-for-5 with a run scored and RBI) has hits in 15 of 18 games against the Cubs this season. In 74 career games against Chicago, he’s batting .337 (86-for-255) with 37 RBI while reaching base in 67 contests.

--LF Starling Marte’s 23 hits at Wrigley Field in the last two seasons are the most by any visiting player. He went 2-for-5 with a double and RBI on Tuesday.

--RHP Jason Grilli’s save in Monday’s playoff clincher was his 32nd of the season and gave the Pirates 53 for the season, a club record since saves became an official statistic in 1969. The previous record was 52, set by the 1979 World Champion Pirates. Pittsburgh is tied with Baltimore for most saves this season. Grilli is 32 of 34 in save opportunities.

--LHP Francisco Liriano (16-7, 2.88 ERA) makes his 26th start of the season as the Pirates wrap up the season series with the Cubs. Liriano was in line for the victory in his last start but had no decision in a 6-5 loss against the Reds last Friday at PNC Park. He has allowed one earned run or less in 15 of his 25 starts and is 8-4 against the NL Central. Liriano is 3-1 all-time against Chicago, with a 2.08 ERA in five career starts. This year he is 3-0 with a 1.24 ERA. He tossed a complete game in a 6-2 decision on July 5 at Wrigley Field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Last night was fun; it was well-deserved. It think it was the first time this year we’ve really allowed ourselves to relish what we’ve done. But at the same time, we’ve done a good job turning the page.”

-- RHP Gerrit Cole, after pitching the Pirates to an 8-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs a night after they secured their first postseason berth in more than two decades.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez (left forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He started playing catch June 13 and threw off a mound June 18. He made a rehab start June 23 for Triple-A Indianapolis, but he subsequently felt soreness in his arm. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 1 and was shut down. He started playing catch July 24. He threw off the mound Aug. 7 and Aug. 9. He pitched live batting practice Aug. 16. He felt arm discomfort during an Aug. 19 bullpen session and again during an Aug. 22 simulated game. He was found to have no structural damage in his pitching arm after being examined Aug. 27 by noted orthopedist James Andrews in Gulf Breeze, Fla. Though Andrews gave Rodriguez the go-ahead to begin a throwing program Sept. 3, he also made a diagnosis of arthritis of the left elbow. He made a rehab start for Indianapolis on Sept. 6. Rodriguez threw a five-inning simulated game Sept. 12. He was shut down for the season Sept. 14 after still feeling pain in his arm.

--RHP Jeff Karstens (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. Karstens underwent surgery June 7 to debride his shoulder. He is not expected to pitch again this season.

--RHP Phil Irwin (nerve inflammation near right elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent surgery on his right elbow July 3 to reposition the ulna nerve and is out for the season.

--C Michael McKenry (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 18. He underwent season-ending surgery July 30 to repair a torn lateral meniscus.

--RHP Kyle McPherson (reconstructive right elbow surgery in July 2013) was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 27. He will miss the remainder of the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

RHP Jason Grilli

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Vin Mazzaro

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Jared Hughes

LHP Kris Johnson

RHP Brandon Cumpton

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

John Buck

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B Neil Walker

SS Clint Barmes

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Jordy Mercer

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Garrett Jones

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jose Tabata

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Starling Marte

OF Felix Pie

OF Travis Snider

OF Andrew Lambo