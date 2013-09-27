Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

A.J. Burnett says there is a 50 percent chance he will come back next season.

Thus, the Pirates 36-year-old right-hander’s start Friday night against the Reds in the opener of a three-game series at Cincinnati could possibly be the last of his 15-year career.

If it is Burnett’s last start, it will come in a pivotal game as the Pirates are one game ahead of the Reds in the National League wild-card standings. With the St. Louis Cardinals having already clinched a tie for the National League Central title, it seems almost certain the Pirates and Reds will meet in the wild card game Tuesday.

The team with the better record will host the wild card games, and if the teams finish tied then the tiebreaker is head-to-head record. Since the Pirates and Reds have split 16 games this season, whoever wins the series will gain home-field advantage.

“I‘m torn,” Burnett said about retirement. “My kids are getting older and the time is coming when I need to be home more. At the same time, I still love the competition of playing in the major leagues and I still feel like I‘m a pretty good pitcher.”

Burnett can become a free agent at the end of the season and sounds like someone with only one team in mind if he decides to keep playing.

“I want to finish strong and I want to finish as a Pirate,” he said.

The Pirates would love to have Burnett back in 2014.

“We are going to do everything in our power to try to make that happen,” general manager Neal Huntington said.

The Pirates obtained Burnett from the New York Yankees just before the start of spring training last year in a trade for two rookies. The Yankees are paying $20 million of the $33 million that was left on the final two years of Burnett’s contract.

Burnett went 16-9 with a 3.51 ERA in 31 starts last season and is 9-11 with a 3.39 ERA in 29 starts this season.

Burnett can still win big games, too. On Tuesday, he allowed two runs in seven innings to beat Cincinnati in a pivotal game in the both the NL Central and wild-card races, striking out 12 and getting swings and misses on 24 of 107 pitches.

“It very well could have been as good an effort as we’ve seen from him in the two years he’s pitched here,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “He was brought here for those reasons.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 91-68

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Pirates (A.J. Burnett, 9-11, 3.39) at Reds (Homer Bailey, 11-11, 3.40)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Francisco Liriano slipped to 16-8 after giving up what proved to be a game-winning home run to Cubs outfielder Darnell McDonald in the sixth inning in his fifth outing against Chicago this season. “It’s not the way you want to finish the year,” Liriano said. His last win came Sept. 10 at Texas, a 5-4 Pirates triumph. Since then he had back-to-back no-decisions before Wednesday’s loss. Liriano tossed five-plus innings four-run, eight-hit ball on Wednesday while striking out eight and walking just one. He’s now 3-2 with a 2.72 ERA in six career starts against the Cubs.

--LF Starling Marte has terrorized Cubs pitching at Wrigley Field during the past two seasons. Marte went 2-for-4 and stole a career-high three bases Wednesday. He now has 25 hits in Chicago during the past two seasons, the most of any visiting player during that span. He also has 139 hits from the leadoff spot, the most for any Pirates leadoff batter since Jason Kendall had 155 in 2004.

--1B Justin Morneau was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI Wednesday. He has hit safely in 11 of 15 career games against the Cubs. Morneau, acquired from Minnesota on Aug. 31 for outfielder Alex Presley and a player to be named later or cash, has made 19 starts at first base for the Pirates.

--CF Andrew McCutchen was hitless (0-for-3) with a walk against the Cubs on Wednesday, but is still batting .333 in 75 career games against Chicago. He has 17 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 27 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. McCutchen has reached base in 68 of those games and has scored 49 runs.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (10-7) closed his regular season with 34 strikeouts in 26 innings over his last four starts. The last Pirates rookie with 34 or more strikeouts over a four-start span was Jose DeLeon with 38 in August 1983.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (9-11, 3.39 ERA) makes his 29th start of the season as the Pirates open a three-game season-ending series at Cincinnati. His last start was a 4-2 victory in seven innings of work against the Reds’ Homer Bailey. The two meet again Friday. Burnett is 6-6 all-time with a 3.93 ERA in 15 career starts against Cincinnati and 1-1 this season. He has struck out at least 200 batters for the third time in his career. Entering Friday he had won 10 games in each of the last eight seasons.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s been one of the challenges we’ve had throughout the season. We’ve got to find ways to cash in on those situations. It’s tough to continue to pitch without a safety net.” -- Manager Clint Hurdle, on his team’s lack of hitting with runners in scoring position after Wednesday’s 4-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez (left forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He started playing catch June 13 and threw off a mound June 18. He made a rehab start June 23 for Triple-A Indianapolis, but he subsequently felt soreness in his arm. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 1 and was shut down. He started playing catch July 24. He threw off the mound Aug. 7 and Aug. 9. He pitched live batting practice Aug. 16. He felt arm discomfort during an Aug. 19 bullpen session and again during an Aug. 22 simulated game. He was found to have no structural damage in his pitching arm after being examined Aug. 27 by noted orthopedist James Andrews in Gulf Breeze, Fla. Though Andrews gave Rodriguez the go-ahead to begin a throwing program Sept. 3, he also made a diagnosis of arthritis of the left elbow. He made a rehab start for Indianapolis on Sept. 6. Rodriguez threw a five-inning simulated game Sept. 12. He was shut down for the season Sept. 14 after still feeling pain in his arm.

--RHP Jeff Karstens (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. Karstens underwent surgery June 7 to debride his shoulder. He is not expected to pitch again this season.

--RHP Phil Irwin (nerve inflammation near right elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent surgery on his right elbow July 3 to reposition the ulna nerve and is out for the season.

--C Michael McKenry (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 18. He underwent season-ending surgery July 30 to repair a torn lateral meniscus.

--RHP Kyle McPherson (reconstructive right elbow surgery in July 2013) was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 27. He will miss the remainder of the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

RHP Jason Grilli

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Vin Mazzaro

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Jared Hughes

LHP Kris Johnson

RHP Brandon Cumpton

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

John Buck

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B Neil Walker

SS Clint Barmes

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Jordy Mercer

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Garrett Jones

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jose Tabata

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Starling Marte

OF Felix Pie

OF Travis Snider

OF Andrew Lambo