Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

One aspect of Pedro Alvarez’s play that is preventing him from becoming a superstar player is his inability to produce against left-handed pitching.

The Pirates left-handed hitting third baseman has a .182 batting average against lefties this season with five doubles, three homers, 55 strikeouts and .541 OPS in 146 plate appearances.

The OPS is the fourth-lowest in major leagues among left-handed hitters with at least 140 plate appearances against lefties behind Arizona’s Gerardo Parra (.512), the Pirates’ Justin Morneau (.528) and Washington’s Denard Span (.539).

Not surprisingly, opposing managers usually call on their left-handed relief specialists to face Alvarez in the late innings of close games.

“That has been an automatic move for managers, and he’ll often see two in one game,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “So you have to take into consideration the opportunities. But he is showing very good signs of being more consistent in his approach against left-handers.”

Alvarez can be stubborn because he is strong in his beliefs on what gives him the best chance to succeed at the plate. However, he is beginning to change his approach against left-handers, especially with two strikes when he will cut down his swing and put the ball in play.

“Repetition helps and his game-planning has improved as well,” Hurdle said. “He’s covering pitch away and reacting to pitch in. He’s been more patient when the pitchers keep feeding him breaking balls. He isn’t chasing as much and just waiting them out until they throw him a fastball.”

The Pirates are also encouraged that Alvarez has driven in 12 runs off left-handed relievers. He has 99 RBIs overall after hitting his 35th homer while driving in two runs on righty Homer Bailey in a 4-1 win over Cincinnati on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 92-68

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 5-5

NEXT: Pirates (Charlie Morton, 7-4, 3.14) at Reds (Bronson Arroyo, 14-11, 3.60)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Gerrit Cole is scheduled to start Sunday’s regular season finale in Cincinnati. But if home-field for Tuesday’s wild card game already is determined, manager Clint Hurdle said he likely would replace Cole and us him as a fail-safe behind Tuesday’s likely starter Francisco Liriano. Cole is 10-7 with a 3.22 ERA in 19 starts this season.

--RHP A.J. Burnett baffled the Reds for eight innings and was adamant about going back out for the ninth. But manager Clint Hurdle thought otherwise, instead going with closer Jason Grilli who nailed down a 4-1 win. ”I wanted to reestablish confidence in our closer,“ said Hurdle, who also praised Burnett’s performance. ”It gives us some momentum to watch a guy go out there and not only compete, but dominate a good lineup for eight innings. Burnett allowed only a solo home run to Todd Frazier.

--3B Pedro Alvarez hit a 443-foot, two-run home run in Friday night’s 4-1 win. He now has 99 RBIs this season, the most since Jason Bay had 109 in 2006. “Pedro is growing into the role of a run-producer,” said manager Clint Hurdle. “When he squares the ball up there’s not a park that can hold him line to line.”

--RF Marlon Byrd is staying patient at the plate, especially with runners in scoring position. On Friday, he went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. “Just trying to simplify things,” Byrd said. “You’re talking about a guy (in Reds starter Homer Bailey) who has two no-hitters and is throwing 97. The game’s hard enough. With runners in scoring position you try not to do too much. Just get the ball to the outfield.”

--RHP Charlie Morton has recently dominated Cincinnati, allowing just one run over 23 1/3 innings in his past three starts, including two complete games. In 13 career starts against the Reds, Morton is 5-6 with a 3.97 ERA. He has allowed three earned runs or less in 16 of his past 19 starts, and has not allowed a home run in 15 of those outings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve been able to stretch games out. We’ve got to have patience and discipline. It becomes contagious through the lineup.” -- Manager Clint Hurdle, on his team strategy as it enters the uncharted waters of postseason-caliber play in its final series vs. Cincinnati.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez (left forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He started playing catch June 13 and threw off a mound June 18. He made a rehab start June 23 for Triple-A Indianapolis, but he subsequently felt soreness in his arm. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 1 and was shut down. He started playing catch July 24. He threw off the mound Aug. 7 and Aug. 9. He pitched live batting practice Aug. 16. He felt arm discomfort during an Aug. 19 bullpen session and again during an Aug. 22 simulated game. He was found to have no structural damage in his pitching arm after being examined Aug. 27 by noted orthopedist James Andrews in Gulf Breeze, Fla. Though Andrews gave Rodriguez the go-ahead to begin a throwing program Sept. 3, he also made a diagnosis of arthritis of the left elbow. He made a rehab start for Indianapolis on Sept. 6. Rodriguez threw a five-inning simulated game Sept. 12. He was shut down for the season Sept. 14 after still feeling pain in his arm.

--RHP Jeff Karstens (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. Karstens underwent surgery June 7 to debride his shoulder. He is not expected to pitch again this season.

--RHP Phil Irwin (nerve inflammation near right elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent surgery on his right elbow July 3 to reposition the ulna nerve and is out for the season.

--C Michael McKenry (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 18. He underwent season-ending surgery July 30 to repair a torn lateral meniscus.

--RHP Kyle McPherson (reconstructive right elbow surgery in July 2013) was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 27. He will miss the remainder of the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

RHP Jason Grilli

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Vin Mazzaro

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Jared Hughes

LHP Kris Johnson

RHP Brandon Cumpton

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

John Buck

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B Neil Walker

SS Clint Barmes

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Jordy Mercer

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Garrett Jones

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jose Tabata

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Starling Marte

OF Felix Pie

OF Travis Snider

OF Andrew Lambo