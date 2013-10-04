Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle often says his team showers well.

It is not that the Pirates are a bunch of clean freaks, but they are able to wash away the result of each day’s game and come back strong the next day. That trait helped lead them to the postseason for the first time since 1992.

The Pirates needed some extra hot water to get rid of the stink of Thursday night’s 9-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Busch Stadium.

A.J. Burnett was rocked for seven runs in two-plus innings. Adam Wainwright struck out nine Pirates in seven innings while allowing one run. Pittsburgh committed three errors.

“What we’ve been good at is just moving on,” Hurdle said. “We knew coming in we had to find a way to win a game here. Didn’t win today. We’re really good at dealing with the reality of the situation. We didn’t play a good game. We didn’t play well enough to win. We didn’t do the things we needed to do. We move on to tomorrow.”

Rookie right-hander Gerrit Cole will try to get the Pirates on track in Game 2 on Friday afternoon as he faces Lance Lynn. Cole finished the regular season with a string of seven quality starts in a row.

“It’s going to be unbelievable,” Cole said. “You’re in enemy territory. The place is going to be loud. It’s going to be rocking. I‘m excited about the opportunity.”

If the game goes to a winner-take-all Game 5, it could be a rematch of Burnett and Wainwright in St. Louis. Burnett has a 15.50 ERA in five career starts at the current incarnation of Busch Stadium. Hurdle danced around the question of a potential Game 5 starter.

“My focus, first of all, is on tomorrow’s game,” Hurdle said. “I‘m not going to get out there. There’s no sense to. We might not play a Game 5.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Cardinals 1, Pirates 0

NEXT: Pirates (Gerrit Cole, 10-7, 3.22) at Cardinals (Lance Lynn, 15-10, 3.97)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP A.J. Burnett made it through two innings, but his lack of stuff Thursday was exposed in a seven-run third inning in which he couldn’t get an out. Burnett walked four and hit one without fanning anyone, stunning for someone who averaged more than a strikeout an inning this year. Burnett fell to 2-3 in the postseason with a performance so bad that manager Clint Hurdle fended off a questioner who asked if he would run Burnett out for a potential Game 5 in St. Louis.

--RHP Gerrit Cole will make his first playoff start Friday in Game 2 of the NL Division Series in St. Louis. The matchup could work in Cole’s favor because the Cardinals haven’t seen him before. What’s more, Cole won his past four starts, allowing just four runs over 26 innings while fanning 34. In his last outing, Cole beat the Cubs 8-2, scattering seven hits over six innings. “I‘m just going to try to keep it as simple as I can and control what I can control,” he said of his plan for Game 2.

--1B Justin Morneau extended his postseason hitting streak to four games, dating back to his days in Minnesota, when he singled in the fourth inning. However, Morneau didn’t get the ball out of the infield in his other three at-bats, and he has yet to homer after being acquired from the Twins on Aug. 27.

--3B Pedro Alvarez clouted a 437-foot homer off the facade of the second deck in right field to start the fifth inning, enabling Pittsburgh to avoid a shutout. It was the first postseason homer for a Pirate third baseman since Bill Madlock went deep in the 1979 NL Championship Series against Cincinnati’s Fred Norman.

--CF Andrew McCutchen was the only Pittsburgh player with two hits Thursday, but he also contributed a fielding error in the sixth inning that allowed St. Louis to score its last run. McCutchen is 4-for-7 so far in the postseason.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think there was an adjustment there he was trying to get to that he wasn’t able to do with much consistency today. He didn’t have his stuff today. I mean, that’s it at the end of the day.” -- Manager Clint Hurdle, on RHP A.J. Burnett, who gave up seven runs in two-plus innings during the Pirates’ 9-1 loss to the Cardinals in Game 1 of the NL Division Series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez (left forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. After multiple setbacks in his rehab, he was shut down for the season Sept. 14.

--RHP Jeff Karstens (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent season-ending surgery June 7 to debride his shoulder.

--RHP Phil Irwin (nerve inflammation near right elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right elbow July 3 to reposition the ulna nerve.

--C Michael McKenry (sprained left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 18. He underwent season-ending surgery July 30 to repair a torn lateral meniscus.

--RHP Kyle McPherson (reconstructive right elbow surgery in July 2013) was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 27. He will miss the remainder of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Vin Mazzaro

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B Neil Walker

SS Clint Barmes

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Jordy Mercer

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF/OF Garrett Jones

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Jose Tabata