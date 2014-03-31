Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

Pittsburgh is no longer baseball’s hinterland and the Pirates are no longer one of the lowest-profile teams in professional sports.

A sign things are changing came when a steady stream of reporters from national outlets visited the Pirates’ spring training camp in Bradenton, Fla. It seemingly used to be that the only time someone from the national media found their way to Bradenton was if they got lost en route to another stop on the Grapefruit League circuit.

Another sign of the times for the Pirates is that their home game against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 11 will be an ESPN Sunday Night Baseball telecast. The last time ESPN televised a Sunday night game from Pittsburgh was 1996.

Thus, the Pirates will be under much more scrutiny a year after both ending their record streak of 20 consecutive losing seasons and qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 1992. That is just fine with manager Clint Hurdle.

“I think it’s just another tangible sign of us making progress as an organization,” Hurdle said. “Winning brings the spotlight and what team doesn’t want to be in the spotlight?”

On the surface, it seems hard to think the Pirates will make much more progress at the major league level this season. After winning 94 games a year ago, the roster is weaker than when Pittsburgh lost to the Cardinals in the full five games in the National League Division Series.

Gone are right-hander A.J. Burnett, first baseman Justin Morneau and right fielder Marlon Byrd. In their place are Edinson Volquez, Gaby Sanchez and a combination of Travis Snider and Jose Tabata.

The talent level has clearly dipped but the Pirates insist that doesn’t mean their record will necessarily follow suit.

“We feel we have a very talented club,” general manager Neal Huntington said. “The composition is somewhat different but we also feel there is a certain amount of upside on our roster. We have a large number of players who have yet to reach their park.”

The Pirates do have 2013 NL MVP Andrew McCutchen as their centerpiece player and third baseman Pedro Alvarez led the league in home runs last season.

The Pirates believe left fielder Starling Marte, two years younger than McCutchen at 27, also has the type of talent that will eventually make him an MVP candidate. That is why they signed him to a six-year, $31-million contact March 27.

Furthermore, the Pirates have great expectations for 22-year-old outfield prospect Gregory Polanco, who figures to take over in right field at some point in the summer after beginning the season at Triple-A Indianapolis.

The Pirates are also banking on 23-year-old right-hander Gerrit Cole taking a step forward after a strong finish to his rookie season last year. The Pirates showed a lot of confidence in Cole last October, when they tabbed him over Burnett to start Game 5 in the NLDS.

McCutchen believes the experience of playing six postseason games, which included beating the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Wild Card game, will help the Pirates in 2014.

“I think we’re more confident than we’ve ever been in the time I’ve been here,” said McCutchen, who made his major league debut in 2009. “We know not only what it’s like to play in pressure situations but how to win important games. We have a really good understanding of what it takes to win now.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

--LF Starling Marte signed a six-year, $31-million contract March 27. Though Marte was not eligible for salary arbitration until after next season or free agency until following the 2019 season, the Pirates wanted to lock him before his price tag went up. If the Pirates exercise club options for the 2020 and 2021 season, the deal would be worth a total of $53 million. The 25-year-old hit .280 with 12 home runs and 41 stolen bases in 135 games last year, which was his first full major league season. Most advanced metrics rated Marte as the best defensive left fielder in the major leagues.

--1B Gaby Sanchez will be the Pirates’ primary first baseman and the right-handed hitter will likely start against most right-handed starting pitchers after general manager Neal Huntington failed to land a left-handed hitter during the offseason or in spring training. Sanchez has a .300 batting average, .399 on-base percentage and a .496 slugging percentage against lefties during his six-year career but his numbers against righties are .243/.313/.387. 1B Travis Ishikawa, a left-handed hitter, is expected to spell Sanchez against tougher right-handers after OF/1B Andrew Lambo was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

--OF/1B Andrew Lambo missed an opportunity to win the left-handed hitting side of a potential platoon with 1B Gaby Sanchez by having a dreadful spring training. The 25-year-old rookie hit .095 (4-for-42) in Grapefruit League play with no extra-base hits. Lambo was the Pirates’ minor league player of the year last season when he hit a combined .280 with 32 home runs and 99 RBIs in 120 games with Triple-A Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona.

--OF Travis Snider figures to get the majority of starts in right field as the left-handed hitting half of a platoon with right-handed hitter OF Jose Tabata. However, manager Clint Hurdle has indicated that Tabata might play against certain right-handers. Snider looked good this spring as he had foot surgery last October following a season in which he hit just .215 with five home runs in 111 games.

--OF Jose Tabata will be on the short end of a right-field platoon with OF Travis Snider as a right-handed hitter. However, Tabata will get a chance to earn additional at-bats as manager Clint Hurdle plans to play him against certain right-handers. Last season, Tabata batted .282 with six home runs in 106 games.

--LHP Francisco Liriano appears ready to make the opening day start against the Chicago Cubs on March 31 at Pittsburgh. Liriano felt no pain March 26 when he threw a 55-pitch simulated game six days after being forced from his Grapefruit League start against the Boston Red Sox with tightness in his right groin.

--C Tony Sanchez figures to begin the season as the Pirates’ backup catcher while C Chris Stewart recovers from arthroscopic knee surgery. There were reports that the Pirates were looking for catching help in order to send Sanchez, a rookie, to Triple-A Indianapolis. However, the Pirates feel little need to acquire a catcher because Stewart should return by late April.

--LHP Jeff Locke will likely either start the season in extended spring training and on the disabled list or at Triple-A Indianapolis as the Pirates want him to continue building arm strength. He missed a significant portion of camp with a strained right oblique muscle. Locke was 10-7 with a 3.52 ERA in 30 starts last season but 2-5 with a 6.12 ERA in 12 starts after the All-Star break as he tried to pitch with a strained lower back.

--LHP Justin Wilson pitched just 2 2/3 innings during Grapefruit League play but there is no cause for alarm. The reliever is healthy and the Pirates had him pitch primarily in minor league games in order to give other pitchers a chance to work in major league games. Wilson had a fine rookie season last year, notching a 2.08 ERA in 58 innings.

--RHP Vance Worley was acquired from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for cash consideration and will be in the rotation at Triple-A Indianapolis. Worley, 26, went 1-5 with a 7.21 ERA in 10 starts last season in his only season with the Twins. However, he had an 18-13 record and a 3.50 ERA in 53 games in three seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies from 2010-12.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a great spring training. I think we’re ready for the season, ready to win again this year and ready to show people we weren’t just one-hit wonders last year.” -- CF Andrew McCutchen.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

The Pirates had a quiet offseason, which was somewhat surprising following a year in which they both broke their streak of 20 consecutive seasons and qualified for the postseason for the first time since 1992. The only significant roster move was signing right-hander Edinson Volquez to a one-year, $5 million contract as a free agent and the Pirates failed to fill the holes left when right-hander A.J. Burnett, first baseman Justin Morneau and right fielder Marlon Byrd left as free agents.

ROTATION:

1. LHP Francisco Liriano

2. RHP Charlie Morton

3. LHP Wandy Rodriguez

4. RHP Gerrit Cole

5. RHP Edinson Volquez

Liriano hopes to repeat his 16-8 season of 2013 that earned him National League Comeback Player of the Year honors. Morton made a strong return from Tommy John surgery last June and looks to build upon that success. Rodriguez had a healthy spring after missing the last four months of last season with forearm and elbow issues.

Cole could be at the top of this list by the end of the season as he showed considerable promise as a rookie last year. Volquez is a reclamation project after leading the NL in earned runs allowed last season while pitching in pitcher friendly parks for the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers.

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

Grilli is the ultimate late bloomer at 37-years-old and coming off a 33-save season. Melancon had an outstanding 2013 with a 1.39 ERA and 16 saves in 72 games. Watson came into his own last season when he finished the year with a streak of 21 consecutive innings.

Wilson piles up the strikeouts and could eventually become the closer. Morris has shown the greatest improvement of any Pirates reliever this spring after unveiling his new sinking fastball. Pimentel and Gomez can provide multiple innings and make spot starts if needed.

LINEUP:

1. LF Starling Marte

2. SS Jordy Mercer

3. CF Andrew McCutchen

4. 3B Pedro Alvarez

5. 2B Neil Walker

6. C Russell Martin

7. 1B Gaby Sanchez

8. RF Travis Snider

Marte is a dynamic young player with speed, power and defense who just needs to refine his game. Mercer is adequate at shortstop but the Pirates would not mind upgrading. The multi-talented McCutchen was the National League MVP last season and did not even have his best year.

Alvarez is an all-or-nothing hitter, seemingly either belting long home runs or striking out. Walker is a solid switch-hitter but is stretched as a No. 5 hitter. Martin wore down in the second half of last season but the veteran handles the pitching staff well and has some pop in his bat.

Sanchez will get the opportunity to prove he is an everyday player rather than just the right-handed hitting half of a platoon. Snider figures to get the majority of the playing time in right field early in the season but will be challenged by Jose Tabata.

RESERVES:

C Tony Sanchez

1B Travis Ishikawa

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OF Jose Tabata

Sanchez is the Pirates’ top catching prospect and a short-term fill-in until C Chris Stewart recovers from arthroscopic knee surgery, likely by the end of April. Ishikawa made the team as a non-roster player with a strong spring and the left-handed hitter will likely spell Gaby Sanchez at first base against tough right-handed starters. Barmes does not hit much anymore but is a sure-handed fielder and insurance at shortstop in case Mercer struggles. Harrison’s strength is his versatility as he can play all over the field and even pitch in a pinch. Tabata will start against left-handed pitchers and also challenge Snider for playing time in right field against right-handers.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Francisco Liriano (tightness in right groin) left his March 20 start when he landed awkwardly after throwing a pitch. However, he threw a simulated game March 26 without pain, and he is expected to start March 31 in the opener against the Chicago Cubs.

--C Chris Stewart (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to return by the end of April.

--LHP Jeff Locke (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was scratched from his scheduled start against Toronto on March 5, then suffered a setback during a throwing session March 10. He was throwing off a mound again in late March.