Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Wandy Rodriguez’s long wait is almost over.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ veteran left-hander is scheduled to start Thursday afternoon against the visiting Chicago Cubs in the finale of a season-opening three-game series.

Rodriguez’s final major league start last season came on June 5 against the Braves at Atlanta. He felt stiffness in his forearm and elbow the next day and was placed on the disabled list.

Rodriguez made one rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis on June 23, felt more discomfort and wound up being shut down for the season in August.

He got through spring training without any problems this year, posting a 3.09 ERA in Grapefruit League play. He pitched 11 2/3 innings and allowed five runs -- four earned -- on 12 hits with five walks and nine strikeouts.

“He’s been in a good place all spring,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “Every building block he needed to take care of, he was able to take care of throughout March. This’ll be the next step.”

One thing that could ruin the day for Rodriguez, though, is the weather. Daylong rain is in the forecast for Pittsburgh.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-0

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 2013: 7-8, 4.97) at Pirates (LHP Wandy Rodriguez, 2013: 6-4, 3.59)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Charlie Morton pitched six shutout innings Wednesday night in the Pirates’ 4-3, 16-inning win over the Chicago Cubs, but his status for his next scheduled start is in question because of a sore left thumb. Morton was forced to leave the game after being struck by a hot smash off the bat of Cubs RF Nate Schierholtz. Morton turned it into an inning-ending double play but was unable to close his glove hand. He underwent X-rays, which were negative, but manager Clint Hurdle said it was too early to tell whether Morton would face the Cubs on Tuesday in Chicago.

--RF Travis Snider batted second in each of the season’s first two games, going 1-for-8 (.125) with one walk and two strikeouts. Though he profiles more as a power hitter, the Pirates are hopeful that Snider can become a high on-base percentage type. Snider had a .383 OBP in 510 minor league games but has posted just a .303 mark in 404 major league games.

--RHP Mark Melancon has not allowed a home run in 65 innings, dating to late season, which is the longest current active streak in the major leagues. The last longball he gave up was last April 14 to Cincinnati Reds 1B Joey Votto.

--LHP Tony Watson pitched a scoreless inning in each of the Pirates’ first two games this season, running his streak of shutout innings to 23 1/3, dating to last season. That is second-longest active streak in the major leagues behind the 25 2/3 of St. Louis Cardinals LHP Kevin Siegrist.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The few fans who stayed were really loud, and that got the adrenaline flowing. It was a great to be in a situation where I had the chance to win a game for the first time in my career. I was getting a little nervous when I stepped up to the plate, then I realized all I had to do was put the ball in play and find a hole.” -- C Tony Sanchez, whose 16th-inning, RBI single gave the Pirates a 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Charlie Morton (sore left thumb) was hurt April 2. X-rays were negative, but manager Clint Hurdle said it was too early to tell whether Morton would be ready for his scheduled April 8 start.

--C Chris Stewart (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He took batting practice March 31, and he is expected to return by the end of April.

--LHP Jeff Locke (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was scratched from his scheduled start against Toronto on March 5, then suffered a setback during a throwing session March 10. He was throwing off a mound again in late March.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Gaby Sanchez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Travis Ishikawa

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata