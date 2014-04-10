Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO --The Pittsburgh Pirates played five one-run games so far, winning four.

But close games are nothing new for a team that seems to specialize in playing in -- and winning -- tight games.

“We’ve been a one-run club as long as I’ve been here,” said fourth-year Pirates manager Clint Hurdle. “Last year we had 10-9 wins, some 7-6 wins, we had a lot of 1-0 wins, that’s kind of who we are.”

The Pirates played 52 one-run games last year, going 29-23 overall. They also played in 41 two-run decisions, winning 25.

Four of the one-run games so far this season have been against the Chicago Cubs.

“That’s our comfort zone -- close games, tight games,” Hurdle said. “We pitch and play defense. Offensively we try to muster up what we can muster up.”

Wednesday’s 7-5 loss was the first decision against the Cubs decided by more than one run. The teams will meet in a series finale Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-3

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 1-0, 2.57 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 0-1, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Starling Marte entered Wednesday with hits in each of his last nine games played in Chicago, going 26-for-72 with three doubles, three triples, three home runs and nine RBI in 17 games. “He’s trying to see the ball better,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “He’s trying to be ready to hit instead of mentally thinking ‘I‘m going to hit’. A lot of times when hitters chase it’s because you want to hit more than you want to walk.” Marte is exhibiting more patience these day. “He laid off some pitches that we’ve seen him swing at before,” Hurdle said. Marte was finally shut down Wednesday, going 0-for-4.

--LHP Tony Watson has been among the busiest and most successful pitchers coming out of the Pirate bullpen so far, but got a break in Wednesday’s second game of the series with the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Watson, who saw a 22 1/3 inning scoreless streak end Tuesday, still picked up his second victory in three days after working one inning in the Pirates 7-6 victory. Now in his fourth Pirates season, Watson is 12-5 through 29 appearances with a 3.06 ERA.

--CF Andrew McCutchen will often seize the spotlight in a game as befitting a National League MVP. But Tuesday, he took more of a back seat with his 2-for-3 with two walks performance. “He played more of a supporting role, you can see he’s being pitched more difficult,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “A lot of pitches, sequences, balls aren’t there to hit but when they crossed the plate a couple times he squared up and hit them really hard.” McCutchen entered Wednesday’s game with a .328 career batting average against the Cubs.

--RHP Mark Melancon hasn’t given up a home run in nearly a year, last allowing one April 14, 2013, to Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto. Since then, he’s gone 67 consecutive innings without allowing a homer. It’s the longest current active streak among all major league pitchers. Melancon pitched four innings in four appearances so far in 2014, allowing one earned run and three hits with a 2.25 ERA.

--C Chris Stewart, who underwent right knee surgery on March 19, caught five innings with Class A Bradenton on Tuesday, threw out an attempted base stealer and was 0-for-2 at the plate.

--LHP Jeff Locke, out with a right side strain, was scheduled to make a start at Class A Bradenton on Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think tonight I had only one big mistake -- a changeup on a home run. I feel very good. My curve was good, my changeup I used a lot.” -- Pittsburgh Pirates LHP Wandy Rodriguez, after falling to 0-2 after a 7-5 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Chris Stewart (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 6.

--LHP Jeff Locke (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was scratched from his scheduled start against Toronto on March 5, then suffered a setback during a throwing session March 10. He will begin a rehabilitation assignment April 10 with low Class A Bradenton.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Ishikawa

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata