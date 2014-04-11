Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Manager Clint Hurdle didn’t make a direct comparison to Hall of Fame third baseman Mike Schmitt, but he sees the development of Pedro Alvarez following much of Schmitt’s template for success.

“Mike Schmitt really struggled coming up,” Hurdle said Thursday as his Pirates met the Chicago Cubs. “He hit .200 his first year, second year and then his average slowly progressed and he turned into a very good player.”

Alvarez, who like Schmitt plays third base, had two solo home runs Wednesday in a 7-5 loss at Wrigley Field has five in nine games.

Hurdle added, “If you watch the man play, if you watch the man perform, he plays defense. He’s gotten better every year defensively. He runs the bases as good as anybody we have, and the bat starts to pick up and do some impactful things.”

On Thursday, Alvarez hit his third home run in two days -- this time a game-winner in the seventh inning as his three-run shot gave the Pirates a 5-4 lead.

“Power hitters take steps forward; many don’t make it,” Hurdle said. “He’s been more mindful and more stubborn with his approach coming out of the blocks this year.”

Now in his fifth Pirates season, Alvarez is coming off a career-high 36 home runs and 100 RBI, with a .233 average, in 2013.

“Pedro’s well aware of where he gets pitched, how he gets pitched,” Hurdle said. “He’s much better served when he hits the ball hard where he gets pitched. There’s not a ballpark that can hold him. He can leave the park from line to line.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-3

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 0-1, 3.00 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 0-0, 3.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Edinson Volquez, set to start Saturday in Milwaukee, had a strong performance last week and manager Clint Hurdle is pleased with his progress. “Who wouldn’t be?” Hurdle said. “There comes a point in time in every pitcher’s career that there can be another layer of evolution. ... I‘m definitely optimistic about the path that he’s on and the way he’s going about it.” Volquez (0-0) has a 1.59 ERA after giving up one run in 5 2/3 innings April 6 against the Cardinals.

--RHP Gerrit Cole has had a strong run from last season into the early stages of 2014. Cole improved to 2-0 with a six-inning effort as the Pirates rallied to a 5-4 victory. “He’s on the front end of a very long career,” Hurdle said. “I‘m going to do everything I can to slow this process down because everybody else is in a real big hurry. ... We’re going to let him pitch, we’re going to help him learn, we’re going to continue to challenge him. He demands more of himself than we do. ... He’s at a very good place, just lacking experience right now.”

--OF Gregory Polanco, the Pirates’ top prospect, is hitting .370 through seven games at Triple-A Indianapolis and has a six-game hitting streak. He was with the parent club in spring training but optioned in mid-March to Indianapolis. The Dominican, who started as a pitcher but switched to outfield, was signed by the Pirates in 2009 and quickly climbed through the minor league ranks. He was ranked as the 65th best prospect by MLB.com prior to the 2013 season.

--C Chris Stewart, who underwent right knee surgery on March 19, has gone 2-for-7 with a walk and run scored in three rehab games at Class A Bradenton, Fla. He caught seven innings on Wednesday.

--LHP Jeff Locke, out with a right side strain, made a rehab start on Wednesday at Class A Bradenton, Fla. He threw 82 pitches.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Chris Stewart (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 6.

--LHP Jeff Locke (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehabilitation assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 10.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Ishikawa

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata