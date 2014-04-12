Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- The Pittsburgh Pirates’ bats may have been silenced Friday by Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Wily Peralta, but manager Clint Hurdle is fairly pleased with what he’s seen through his team’s first 10 games.

Pittsburgh managed just two runs Friday -- a two-run home run by second baseman Neil Walker highlighted the day -- but were coming off a series in Chicago where they scored 17 runs in three games.

Hurdle has most pleased that his offense hasn’t been overly-reliant on home runs so far this season.

“Guys have able to put down a bunt or steal a base, even score without a hit. We’ve shown it,” Hurdle said. “I like some of the things that have shown up offensively.”

With the hope making deeper playoff run this season, Hurdle spent much of Spring Training working with his team on things like sac flies and taking extra bases to become a more opportunistic offense.

“We had more dirt-ball reads -- taking a base on catchers’ blocks of pitches -- in this Spring Training than in my first three springs combined,” Hurdle said. “We’ve got guys looking to make things happen, and their confidence for that has grown.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-4

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 0-1, 1.17) at Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 2-0, 0.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Andrew McCutchen left the Pirates’ 4-2 loss to Milwaukee Friday in the eighth inning Friday after tweaking his ankle during his final at-bat. Manager Clint Hurdle said the move was precautionary and the reigning NL MVP was seen walking without issue after the game. McCutchen reached base twice and stole two bases Friday. McCutchen has performed well at Miller Park, batting .310 with 12 home runs in 38 career games there.

--RHP Bryan Morris threw two scoreless innings Friday in the Pirates’ 4-2 loss at Milwaukee. In four appearances this season, Morris -- who earned the victory on Opening Day -- has not allowed a run in five innings of work and has struck out five, including three Friday.

--LHP Jeff Locke was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Friday and was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. Locke suffered a right side strain during Spring Training and began the season on the DL. He made a rehab start Wednesday with High-A Bradenton and threw 82 pitches over six innings. Locke started 30 games for the Pirates in 2013 and went 10-7 with a 3.52 ERA.

--C Chris Stewart has gone 2-for-7 with a walk and a run scored in three rehab games with High-A Bradenton and caught seven innings with the Marauders on Wednesday night. Stewart underwent right knee surgery on March 19.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The first three innings was vintage (Liriano). The fastball command, fastballs in, the change-up, the slider for a wipe-out pitch. There’s such a fine line on the mound sometimes. If he could have two pitches back, it would be those two fastballs.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, on LHP Francisco Liriano, after a 4-2 loss to the brewers on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Andrew McCutchen (ankle) left the game April 11 in the eighth inning Friday. He is day-to-day.

--C Chris Stewart (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 6.

--LHP Jeff Locke (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list April 11 and optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Ishikawa

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata