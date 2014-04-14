Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE - It was about as routine a play a catcher might see: swinging strike three, bobbled ball, throw to first.

Tony Sanchez, starting Sunday in place of Russell Martin, found himself caught in that moment, but instead of easily throwing out Brewers second baseman Scooter Gennett, Sanchez’s throw wound up all the way in the right-field corner of Miller Park, allowing two runs to score and Gennett to make it all the way to third base.

In the process, Sanchez and the Pirates went from down a run to trailing, 4-1, against a red-hot Brewers team.

“I kind of rushed it,” Sanchez said. “You know, butchered a routine play and that can’t happen in that situation.”

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said his catchers work on that play extensively during spring training.

“We work with our catchers all the time on that exact play, usually everywhere we go. Field the bunt, clear the lane, make a throw.”

“[He] just didn’t square up. I mean, he pulled the throw. Again, [bench coach Jeff] Bannister and him work, it’s amazing how much they work. So that play, we make the play just about every visiting city, a number of times in our work. He just didn’t finish the play, he just didn’t finish the throw.”

Sanchez has started four of the Pirates’ 12 games this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-6

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Wandy Rodriguez, 0-2, 5.73) at Reds (RHP Homer Bailey, 0-1, 7.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES

--CF Andrew McCutchen accounted for one of the Pirates’ four hits Sunday, singling in the ninth inning of a 4-1 loss at Milwaukee. McCutchen hit .300 (3-for-10) during the series with an RBI but is batting .250 through the first six games of the Pirates’ current nine-game road trip.

--3B Pedro Alvarez went 0-for-4 Sunday and finished the three-game series against the Brewers hitless in 10 trips. Alvarez leads the Pirates with 10 RBIs and has five home runs in his last eight games.

--INF Josh Harrison grounded out in the eighth inning Sunday, pinch-hitting for starting pitcher Charlie Morton. Harrison has gone hitless in seven pinch-hit at-bats so far this season after hitting .300 (12-for-40) with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBIs in 20 spring training contests.

--RHP Justin Wilson threw a scoreless inning Sunday for the Pirates and has yet to allow a run in four appearances this season. Wilson led NL rookie relievers last season with six victories and a 2.08 ERA. In four innings of work, he has four strikeouts and two walks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Charlie pitched a really good game. A couple of balls that he got up got hammered. They covered every fastball, I think, that we pitched up and made us pay.” - Pirates manager of the performance of Pirates starter Charlie Morton in a 4-1 loss to Milwaukee on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Andrew McCutchen (ankle) left the game April 11 in the eighth inning Friday. But he returned to action Saturday, and played Sunday as well.

--C Chris Stewart (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 6.

--LHP Jeff Locke (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list April 11 and optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Ishikawa

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata