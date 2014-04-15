Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle believes it’s no coincidence that the Pirates and Reds have played seven one-run games, most in the major leagues. The Pirates have managed to go 5-2 in those games.

“You have two clubs that can pitch and play defense,” Hurdle said. “More often than not, those games are going to be low-scoring affairs, not a lot of separation. I would anticipate more of the same (in this series).”

There wasn’t much separation in the opener of a three-game series Monday night at Great American Ball Park, but it hardly was low-scoring. The teams combined for 10 home runs and the game was tied 7-7 after six innings when the game was suspended due to rain.

Just a couple hours after Hurdle told reporters that his pitchers weren’t getting away with mistakes, Cincinnati made them pay for each and every one, with four home runs.

Pittsburgh also took advantage of every mistake made by Reds starter Homer Bailey. The Pirates, who were batting just .220 against the right-hander entering Monday’s game, belted four home runs off him including a pair of back-to-back homers.

“It’s the law of the jungle, isn’t it? Sooner or later, things just change,” said a prophetic Hurdle prior to the game. “Bailey has pitched very effectively against us, but we haven’t gotten to him as well. When he doesn’t have his stuff or he makes some mistakes, we’ve got to hit him.”

On Monday night, the Bucs did just that.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-6

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 2-0, 3.46 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 1-1, 2.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Chris Stewart could be rejoining the Pirates soon. Stewart, who began the season on the disabled list following right knee surgery, caught nine innings Sunday for Triple-A Indianapolis and went 1-for-4 with a double and a walk. Manager Clint Hurdle met with the training staff on Monday to discuss having Stewart complete his rehab work with the Pirates.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez isn’t getting away with mistakes, especially pitches up in the zone. On Monday night, Reds batters hit three home runs and collected six hits off the left-hander in five innings. Rodriguez walked one and struck out two. He threw 65 pitches in five innings.

--1B Gaby Sanchez was 0-for-7 in his previous three games before breaking out in a big way on Monday night in Cincinnati. Sanchez hit a pair of home runs, going back-to-back with 2B Neil Walker each time, for his first multi-home run game since July 23, 2011, against the New York Mets.

--2B Neil Walker hit two home runs on Monday night at Great American Ball Park, his first multi-home run game since Sept. 28, 2013, also at Cincinnati. Walker had a career high 16 home runs last season and already has four this year including a walk-off solo homer in a 1-0 win on Opening Day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I saw a lot of crazy stuff in Coors Field (where he managed for eight seasons). Saw a lot of homers, saw a lot of weather. This was as good as any of that, jammed into one evening.” - Pirates manager Clint Hurdle after watching the Reds and Pirates combine for 10 home runs on Monday in a game suspended in the seventh inning with the score tied 7-7.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Chris Stewart (right knee surgery) caught all nine innings on Sunday and went 1-for-4 with a double and a walk for Triple-A Indianapolis. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said he might have Stewart complete his rehab with the big-league club.

--CF Andrew McCutchen (ankle) left the game April 11 in the eighth inning Friday. But he returned to action Saturday, and played Sunday as well.

--LHP Jeff Locke (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list April 11 and optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Ishikawa

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata