Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

CINCINNATI -- It’s all about location for left-hander Wandy Rodriguez, manager Clint Hurdle said. It’s not that Rodriguez is missing with his pitches, it’s where he’s missing.

Hurdle called them “hot zones” -- either up in the zone or in a spot where a batter can extend his arms and drive the ball.

In five innings Monday night, Rodriguez allowed six earned runs and six hits, three of which left the park. Six of the 20 hits he has allowed this season have been home runs. Rodriguez allowed 10 homers last season over 62 2/3 innings in 12 starts.

Rodriguez threw 65 pitches Monday and issued only one walk. His control hasn’t been an issue, unless you factor in his location within the strike zone, which is where he’s being hurt most often.

“It’s not like his pitch counts are being exploited where’s underneath the count or not throwing enough strikes,” Hurdle said.

Rodriguez, 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in his three starts, has walked five and struck out 13 in 16 innings. If he can minimize mistakes in the zone, Hurdle believes Rodriguez can get back on track.

“His mistakes are getting covered,” Hurdle said. “I think it’s a challenging time for him. Do you look at the results and think, ‘I’ve got to do something different’? Or do you just continue to get a little bit better and tighten things up?”

Pirates pitching was hit hard again Tuesday night in a 7-5 loss at Cincinnati.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-7

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 02, 4.00 ERA) at Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 0-2, 2.14)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Gaby Sanchez could get more opportunities against right-handers. He homered against a pair of right-handers Monday night and singled off the left-field wall to drive home a run in the second inning Tuesday off Reds RHP Mike Leake. He also recorded his 110th career double on Tuesday.

--RHP Gerrit Cole allowed five earned runs and nine hits, including a pair of two-run homers, on Tuesday night in a 7-5 loss at Cincinnati. He also tied a career high with three walks. “A very frustrating game,” Cole said. “I was getting balls up most of the game, not being able to put guys away with two strikes. Everything was kind of wishy-washy over the plate.”

--CF Andrew McCutchen continued his torrid hitting at Great American Ball Park, where he’s batting .379 in his past seven games. But he couldn’t come through against Reds RHP Johnathan Broxton with runners on first and third in the ninth inning Tuesday night. Following an eight-pitch at-bat, McCutchen popped out for the final out in a 7-5 loss.

--LHP Justin Wilson continues to struggle against left-handed batters, who are hitting .454 (5-for-11) off him this season. On Tuesday night, Wilson gave up two earned runs on two hits and a walk in two-thirds inning during a 7-5 loss at Cincinnati.

--C Chris Stewart (right knee surgery) is 2-for-8 with a double and a walk in two games with Triple-A Indianapolis. He also went 2-for-7 with a walk and run scored in three rehab games with High-A Bradenton. The Pirates still are considering bringing Stewart back to complete his rehab with the big-league club.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Chris Stewart (right knee surgery) began the season in the disabled list. He is continuing his rehab at Triple-A Indianapolis, but manager Clint Hurdle said he might have Stewart complete his rehab with the big-league club.

--CF Andrew McCutchen (ankle) left the game April 11 in the eighth inning Friday. But he returned to action Saturday, and played Sunday as well.

--LHP Jeff Locke (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list April 11 and optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Ishikawa

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata