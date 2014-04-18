Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Outfielder Jose Tabata passed all concussion protocols Thursday and was cleared to play, a day after slamming into the scoreboard at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati while making a catch against the Reds.

Tabata was forced to leave that game in the fourth and the Pirates feared he had sustained a concussion. Not only was Tabata clear headed but productive, too, as he hit a pinch-hit RBI double in the eighth inning of an 11-2 rout of the visiting Milwaukee Brewers.

”He went through a battery of tests, starting with the doctor,“ Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. They do the concussion test, he passed that. He ran on the field, went in the (batting) cage, reflexes, all different activities that we could run him through.”

Tabata said he was felt fine Thursday but didn’t remember much after the collision.

“I‘m a little surprised,” he said. “I thought my whole body was going to hurt when I woke up but I was OK. It could have been worse.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-8

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (Kyle Lohse, 2-1, 3.05) at Pirates (Charlie Morton, 0-1, 3.32)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Russell Martin was moved up to the No. 2 spot in the lineup Thursday night and went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two walks in an 11-2 win over Milwaukee as manager Clint Hurdle tried to spark the Pirates’ slumping offense. Martin had batted fifth in each of his 10 starts this season. The idea of hitting Martin second came to Hurdle during spring training. Martin was being limited to playing five innings in the early stages of the exhibition season and Hurdle hit him second in order for him to get an extra at-bat.

--RF Travis Snider was dropped to No. 7 in the batting order from No. 2 on Thursday night and he went 0-for-3 with a walk. Snider had hit second in all 12 of his starts this season but he had a .240 batting average and .283 on-base percentage.

--OF Jose Tabata was cleared to play in Thursday night’s game after passing concussion protocols earlier in the day. He pinch-hit during a six-run eighth inning and hit an RBI double in an 11-2 win over Milwaukee. Tabata left Wednesday’s game at Cincinnati in the fourth inning when he slammed into the scoreboard while making a catch.

--RHP Charlie Morton (0-1, 3.32) will start Friday night against the Milwaukee Brewers. Morton had been winless in five career decisions and seven starts against the Brewers until last season when he went 2-0 with a 0.57 ERA in three starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “In this ballpark, if you hit the ball down the left field line, it will go out. The park plays big but down the line is one place you can get it out.” -- Pirates UT Josh Harrison, after a homer sparked Pittsburgh to an 11-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jose Tabata (mild concussion symptoms) left the game after crashing into the left field wall April 16 but passed protocols and came on as a pinch hitter April 17.

--C Chris Stewart (right knee surgery) began the season on the disabled list. He is continuing his rehab at Triple-A Indianapolis, but manager Clint Hurdle said he might have Stewart complete his rehab with the big-league club.

--CF Andrew McCutchen (ankle) left the game April 11 in the eighth inning Friday. But he returned to action Saturday, and played Sunday as well.

--LHP Jeff Locke (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list April 11 and optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Ishikawa

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata