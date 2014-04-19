Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Ike Davis knew he needed a change of scenery. Now it’s the Pittsburgh Pirates who hope it does him some good.

The Pirates acquired the left-handed hitting first baseman from the New York Mets on Friday night in a trade for minor league reliever Zach Thornton and a player to be named. Davis had ceded the starting first baseman’s job in New York to Lucas Duda in recent days.

“I‘m excited about getting a new opportunity,” Davis, 27, told reporters in New York. “I know a couple of the guys over there. Really cool. They have a great young team and some good veterans too. So I‘m looking forward to playing and hopefully helping them win.”

The Pirates feel Davis can help them fill a void as a platoon partner at first base with right-handed hitting Gaby Sanchez. The Pirates tried all winter and throughout spring training to add a left-handed hitter and began the season with journeyman Travis Ishikawa as their starting first baseman.

Ishikawa has hit just .206 with one home run in 15 games.

The Pirates are hopeful Davis can regain his form of two years ago when he hit 32 home runs and had 90 RBIs. Last year, he batted just .204 with nine homers in 103 games before his season ended Aug. 31 with a right oblique strain.

“We feel very confident we can get him back on track, especially in this ballpark that favors left-handed hitters a lot more than Citi Field,” Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said. “We feel he’s a player whose better days are still ahead of him and we’re very excited to be able to add him to our roster.”

Manager Clint Hurdle says he is excited to have the opportunity to write Davis’ name on his lineup card.

”The guy’s not far removed from being a run producer at the major league level,“ Hurdle said. ”There’s been (trade) conversations on and off -- they went away, they obviously stirred back up.

“We look at him as a very good acquisition for us, part of our plan when we go out and try to acquire the services of guys who have had success and aren’t maybe in the best places right now and sometimes a change of scenery or sometimes a different environment can help things play out.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-9

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 0-2, 3.43) at Pirates (LHP Wandy Rodriguez, 0-2, 7.31)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jordy Mercer left Friday night’s 5-3 loss to Milwaukee after the third inning with discomfort in his right ankle. He was injured in the top of the inning when Brewers C Martin Maldonado slid into him while attempting to break up a double play. The Pirates said Mercer would be reexamined Saturday.

--C Chris Stewart played four games on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis, going 6-for-15 (.400) with a double. Stewart underwent right knee surgery March 19 and could be activated from the disabled list sometime during a four-game series against Cincinnati that begins Monday night. Before joining Indianapolis, Stewart was 2-for-7 with a walk and a run scored in three rehab games with high Class A Bradenton.

--RHP Bryan Morris’ fastball has averaged 95.2 mph this season, up from 94.1 mph last year, and he has also added some sink to the heater. That has caused Morris strikeout totals to rise as he has seven in his first seven innings after having 37 in 65 innings last year for an average of just 5.12 per nine innings.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez will start Saturday night against Milwaukee. While Rodriguez is 0-2 with a 7.31 ERA in three starts this season, he has posted a 3.10 ERA in 14 career starts with the Pirates at PNC Park.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just weren’t able to get that at bat when we needed it tonight, repeatedly.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, after a 5-3 loss to Milwaukee on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Chris Stewart (right knee surgery) began the season on the disabled list. He is continuing his rehab at Triple-A Indianapolis, but manager Clint Hurdle said he might have Stewart complete his rehab with the big-league club.

--LHP Jeff Locke (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list April 11 and optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Ishikawa

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF Ike Davis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata