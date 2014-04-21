Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Wandy Rodriguez says he has no physical issues following a 2013 season that was wrecked by forearm problems.

“I feel great,” he said Sunday. “My arm has been feeling good all spring and now that we’re in the season.”

However, Rodriguez is not feeling so good about his performance in the first month of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.65 ERA through four starts and has given up seven home runs in 20 innings.

”I have a problem with my location,“ Rodriguez said. ”I don’t know, though. I‘m missing a lot. I got in my mind, ‘throw the ball down.’ I kept missing.

“I have to hit my spots. I don’t throw the ball 98 mph, so I can’t throw strikes high in the zone or they will get killed. I’ve got to get the ball down.”

Rodriguez’s average fastball velocity topped out at 90.2 mph in 2009 when he was with the Houston Astros. It was still 89.3 mph last season when he did not pitch for the Pirates after June 5.

However, it is at 87.9 mph this year and Pirates manager Clint Hurdle believes the diminishing velocity may be at least a contributing factor to Rodriguez’s poor performance.

“What can be challenging is when you’re used to having a 92-93 mph fastball and how that sets up your breaking ball and your changeup,” Hurdle said. “It reduces the separation of velocity within the fastball and the changeup. If your changeup is 82-84 and your fastball is 88-90, you’re not even getting a 10-(mph) separation, which is normally what you’re looking for between the fastball and the changeup.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-11

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 2-1, 2.95 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 0-3, 3.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jordy Mercer did not start Sunday for a second straight game because of a sore right ankle but had a pinch-hit single in the 3-2 loss to Milwaukee in 14 innings. Mercer said the ankle is improving and he is hopeful of returning to the lineup at some point during the four-game series with Cincinnati that begins Monday night.

--3B Pedro Alvarez was scheduled to get his first day off of the season Sunday after starting the first 18 games, but he entered the game in the 13th inning as part of a double switch and got a single. Alvarez did not start primarily because he is 3-for-18 with eight strikeouts in his career against Brewers RHP Marco Estrada.

--1B Gaby Sanchez is back to being a platoon player following the acquisition of 1B Ike Davis from the New York Mets on Friday in a trade. The left-handed-hitting Davis started both Saturday and Sunday against right-handed pitchers while Sanchez sat. Sanchez has hit just .208 against right-handers this season but does have two home runs in 24 at-bats.

--OF Travis Snider wound up with a cut under his right eye after being punched from behind by Brewers C Martin Maldonado during a third-inning benches-clearing incident. Snider came off the bench and took down Brewers CF Carlos Gomez. The incident started when Gomez tripled and he and Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole exchanged words.

--LHP Francisco Liriano (0-3, 3.96) will again look for his first win of the season in his fifth start when he faces visiting Cincinnati on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series. Liriano is 0-4 with a 3.73 ERA in five career regular-season starts against the Reds but beat them in the National League Wild Card game last October.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It is the first time in two years-plus that he’s had back-to-back bad marks. his is going to show where everybody is with Grilli. Do his teammates and fans jump off the boat or not? We wanted to get him back out there because he deserved that opportunity after what he’s done.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, on RHP Jason Grilli, who blew a save for the second straight time Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jordy Mercer (right ankle injury) did not start games April 19 or 20, but pinch hit on April 20.

--C Chris Stewart (right knee surgery) began the season on the disabled list. He is continuing his rehab at Triple-A Indianapolis, but manager Clint Hurdle said he might have Stewart complete his rehab with the big-league club.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Ishikawa

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF Ike Davis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata