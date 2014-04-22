Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Ike Davis made history Monday night.

The Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman became the first player in major league to hit grand slams for two different teams in April as he connected with the bases loaded off Mike Leake in the fourth inning of a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

It was the third slam of Davis’ career and his first home run with the Pirates since being acquired last Friday from the New York Mets in a trade.

Davis hit a game-winning, ninth-inning slam off Reds reliever J.J. Hoover on April 5 for the Mets. Hoover also gave up second baseman Neil Walker’s game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth inning Monday.

Davis became just the third player to hit slams for different teams against the same opponent in the same year, following Ray Boone in 1953 and Mike Piazza in 1998.

Boone, playing for Cleveland and Detroit, hit slams against the St. Louis Browns in 1953. Piazza, playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, hit slams against Arizona.

“We knew that’s what he was capable of doing when we traded for him,” Walker said. “As a left-handed hitter in this ballpark, I can envision him hitting more balls over that Clemente Wall in right field. This is just the start.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-11

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 1-2, 1.50 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 1-0, 1.71)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday with right knee inflammation. Rodriguez underwent an MRI examination that showed no structural damage but did have fluid drained from the knee. The Pirates have no timetable for his return and weren’t ready to say who would take his spot in the starting rotation that comes up Thursday when they host Cincinnati. Rodriguez has struggled so far this season, going 0-2 with a 7.65 ERA in four starts.

--RHP Jared Hughes got the win by pitching a scoreless ninth inning after being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the day to give the Pirates an extra arm in the bullpen after they were forced to use their relievers for six innings Sunday in a 14-inning loss to Milwaukee. Hughes did not allow a run in five appearances and six innings at Indianapolis, going 1-0 with three saves.

--SS Jordy Mercer was unable to start for a third consecutive game because of soreness in his right ankle. However, he pinch-hit in the bottom of the eighth inning then played in the field in the top of the ninth. Mercer is hopeful of being back in the lineup Tuesday night against Cincinnati.

--OF Travis Snider suffered a swollen black right eye in Sunday’s brawl with Milwaukee when he was hit from behind by Brewers C Martin Maldonado. Snider, though, passed concussions tests Monday and drew a walk as a pinch-hitter.

--RHP Edinson Volquez (1-0, 1.71) will start for the Pirates on Tuesday night against Cincinnati. He has gone 1-0 with a 1.71 ERA in his first four games with the Pirates, including three starts, after being signed to a one-year, $5 million contract as a free agent in December then posting an 0-3 record and a 9.64 ERA during the exhibition season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It wasn’t the hardest hit ball of my career but it makes up for all the balls I’ve hit hard over the years that get caught. It just feels good to get a win, especially after you lose a tough one in 14 innings (on Sunday to the Milwaukee Brewers).” -- 2B Neil Walker, whose RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning rallied the Pirates to a 6-5 victory over the Reds on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez (right knee inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 21. Rodriguez underwent an MRI examination that showed no structural damage but did have fluid drained from the knee. The Pirates have no timetable for his return and weren’t ready to say who would take his spot in the starting rotation that comes up April 24.

--SS Jordy Mercer (right ankle injury) did not start three consecutive games April 19-21, but pinch hit on April 20 and 21. Mercer is hopeful of being back in the lineup April 22 against Cincinnati.

--OF Travis Snider (swollen black right eye) was injured in the April 20 brawl with Milwaukee. He passed concussions tests April 21 and drew a walk as a pinch-hitter.

--C Chris Stewart (right knee surgery) began the season on the disabled list. He is continuing his rehab at Triple-A Indianapolis, but manager Clint Hurdle said he might have Stewart complete his rehab with the big-league club.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Ishikawa

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF Ike Davis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata

==