Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

So far, the Pirates like Ike.

First baseman Ike Davis has started each of the first four games since being acquired from the New York Mets last Friday in a trade.

Though he went 0-for-4 on Tuesday night in the 4-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds, Davis has gone 5-for-17 (.294). Davis, who hit 32 home runs two years ago, showed his power potential Monday night when he hit a grand slam off Reds right-hander Mike Leake.

The Pirates talked trade with the Mets all winter but found the asking price too high. General manager Neal Huntington then swooped in last week when New York decided to make Lucas Duda their everyday first baseman, leaving Davis as the odd man out.

The Pirates were able to acquire Davis for minor-league reliever Zack Thornton and a player to be named. According to a source close to the situation, the player to be named won’t come off the major league roster or be one of Pittsburgh’s top prospects.

”One of the things Neal does very, very well is he hunts,“ Hurdle said. ”He hunts for a fair deal in his mind. Some other general managers don’t see it as fair. He stays after it.

“In our industry a lot of times, in a lot of different ways, it takes courage to have patience. External noise, external opinions, external volume, everyone can do his job better than him. To stay on it, to get this deal done at this point, is really good for us.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-12

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 2-1, 0.86 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 0-2, 4.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Russell Martin appealed his one-game suspension from Major League Baseball on Tuesday for his part in Sunday’s brawl between the Pirates and Milwaukee. Martin was in the lineup and went 0-for-2 with two walks in a 4-1 loss to Cincinnati. He will likely serve the suspension in Thursday’s finale of the four-game series against the Reds as he would normally sit out a day game after a night game.

--RF Travis Snider appealed his two-game suspension from Major League Baseball on Tuesday for his part in Sunday’s brawl between the Pirates and Milwaukee. He was back in the lineup after not starting any of the previous four games while OF Jose Tabata played right field. Snider went 1-for-3 with a strikeout.

--SS Jordy Mercer returned to the starting lineup Tuesday and was 0-for-3. He had been limited to pinch-hitting duty and one late-inning appearance in the previous three games because of a sore right ankle.

--RHP Charlie Morton will start Wednesday night against Cincinnati. Morton (0-2, 4.32) has pitched at least six innings in each of his four starts this season but is still looking for his first win.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s always fun to pitch against former teammates and a guy like Johnny (Cueto), we’re pretty close. We’re good friends and you just want to compete, stay in the game and put up some zeroes.” -- RHP Edinson Volquez, who was once teammates with Cueto, a fellow Dominican on the Reds.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jordy Mercer (right ankle injury) did not start three consecutive games April 19-21, but pinch hit on April 20 and 21. He returned to the starting lineup April 22.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez (right knee inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 21. Rodriguez underwent an MRI examination that showed no structural damage but did have fluid drained from the knee. The Pirates have no timetable for his return and weren’t ready to say who would take his spot in the starting rotation that comes up April 24.

--C Chris Stewart (right knee surgery) began the season on the disabled list. He is continuing his rehab at Triple-A Indianapolis, but manager Clint Hurdle said he might have Stewart complete his rehab with the big-league club.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Ishikawa

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF Ike Davis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata

=