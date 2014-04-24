Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Second baseman Neil Walker has quieted the critics who suggested last season and into the winter that he should give up switch-hitting.

Walker had only one extra-base hit last season in 94 plate appearances as a right-handed hitter while hitting .225. He also did not hit a home run from the right side of the plate in either the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

However, Walker is 6-for-14 (.429) against lefties so far this season. It’s a small sample size, to be sure, but it is progress.

Overall, he is hitting .247 with six home runs in 22 games.

Walker arrived in Bradenton, Fla., a month before spring training opened to work on his right-handed swing. He was unable to take much batting practice in the 2012-13 offseason because of a back injury.

”It’s the first winter he got to work on getting stronger,“ Hurdle said. ”The winter before was all about rehab, so it’s an entirely different program. That gave him some momentum coming into spring training. He just kept working, working the right side, working the left side.

“Other than that, I think he’s in a good place. Right-handed at-bats have been crisp but left-handed at-bats there’s been some barrels show up to drive some balls out of the ballpark.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-13

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Reds (LHP Tony Cingrani, 1-2, 3.22 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Brandon Cumpton, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Travis Ishikawa cleared waivers Wednesday and became a free agent after declining an outright assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis. He was designated for assignment last Friday when the Pirates acquired 1B Ike Davis from the New York Mets in a trade. Ishikawa, 30, started on opening day but hit just .206 with one home run in 15 games.

--C Russell Martin was a late scratch from the lineup because of what manager Clint Hurdle called a miscommunication. Martin was supposed to get one of the last two games of the series off and Hurdle thought they had agreed on Thursday afternoon’s game. However, Martin had asked to sit out Wednesday night since he is 0-for-7 against Cincinnati RHP Alfredo Simon.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez is still feeling soreness in his right knee, a condition that landed on him on the disabled list retroactive to Sunday. Rodriguez had the knee drained Monday but will not begin throwing off a mound again until he is pain free.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton will be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and start Thursday afternoon against Cincinnati in the finale of the four-game series. Though manager Clint Hurdle said before Wednesday night’s game that no decision had been made on Thursday’s starter, Cumpton was scratched from his scheduled start for Indianapolis on Wednesday. Cumpton will be making his season debut for the Pirates after going 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in three starts for Indianapolis.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was yanking my fastball all night. There were times were I was trying to go inside on left-handed hitters and missing in the right-handed batter’s box. I was literally missing by three feet on some of my pitches.” -- RHP Charlie Morton, who had control issues in Wednesday’s 5-2 loss to the Reds, walking five in six innings while giving up four runs -- three earned -- and four hits.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez (right knee inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 21. Rodriguez underwent an MRI examination that showed no structural damage but he did have fluid drained from the knee. The Pirates have no timetable for his return. He will not begin throwing off a mound again until he is pain free.

--C Chris Stewart (right knee surgery) began the season on the disabled list. He is continuing his rehab at Triple-A Indianapolis, but manager Clint Hurdle said he might have Stewart complete his rehab with the big-league club.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Ishikawa

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF Ike Davis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata

