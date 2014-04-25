Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Considering catcher Russell Martin is a Canadian citizen who was born outside Toronto and raised in Montreal, perhaps it was fitting that manager Clint Hurdle used a hockey injury term when talking about his absence from the lineup for a second straight day Thursday.

“General lower body soreness,” Hurdle said.

While hockey coaches and players tend to be vague about injures for fear of an opponent trying to injure a specific body part, baseball isn’t a contact sport. So why wasn’t Hurdle be more specific as to why Martin sat out a 2-1 loss to the visiting Cincinnati Reds?

“It’s a lot of things with Russell right now,” Hurdle said. “We gave him a couple of maintenance days and hopefully he’ll be good to go.”

When Martin was asked after Thursday’s game if he thought he would play Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at St. Louis, he shrugged.

“I don’t make out the lineup card, Clint does,” Martin said. “I thought I could play today.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-14

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 2-1, 3.67 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 1-2, 3.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon Cumpton was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday and lost a 2-1 decision to Cincinnati. Cumpton allowed just two runs and four hits in seven innings while walking one, hitting three batters and striking out five. The Pirates needed a starter after LHP Wandy Rodriguez was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday with an inflamed left knee. Manager Clint Hurdle said he expects Cumpton to remain in the rotation until Rodriguez is ready to be activated.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez threw off the bullpen mound prior to Thursday’s game, the first time he had thrown since having fluid drained from his knee Monday. The Pirates are hopeful Rodriguez will be able to go on a minor league rehab assignment by the middle of next week.

--RHP Jared Hughes was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to open a roster spot for RHP Brandon Cumpton. Hughes made one relief appearance after getting called up Monday, getting the win that night by pitching one scoreless inning against Cincinnati.

--C Russell Martin did not start for the second straight game because of what Hurdle termed “general lower body soreness.” Martin said he could have played either Wednesday or Thursday and anticipates returning to the lineup Friday night at St. Louis for the opener of a three-game series with the Cardinals.

--1B Ike Davis did not start for the first time in the five games since the left-handed hitter was acquired from the New York Mets in a trade as the Pirates faced Cincinnati LHP Tony Cingrani. Hurdle plans to continue playing right-handed hitting 1B Gaby Sanchez against left-handers as he did before the trade.

--RHP Gerrit Cole will start Friday night at St. Louis in the opener of a three-game series. Cole pitched at least six innings in all four starts this season and worked a career-high eight innings in his last outing Sunday against Milwaukee. He is 5-2 with a 3.34 ERA in nine games in intradivisional games against National League Central opponents.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought his start was a strong one and he pitched inside with conviction. He dinged a few guys but that’s part of pitching inside. You can’t have it both ways. You’re going to hit some guys.” -- Pirates manger Clint Hurdle, on RHP Brandon Cumpton, who lost a 2-1 decision to the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez (right knee inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 21. Rodriguez underwent an MRI examination that showed no structural damage but he did have fluid drained from the knee. The Pirates have no timetable for his return. He will not begin throwing off a mound again until he is pain free.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Brandon Cumpton

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata

=