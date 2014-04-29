Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- When a team is struggling, it has a hard time catching breaks.

In Sunday’s 7-0 loss to St. Louis at Busch Stadium, Pittsburgh felt it had escaped the sixth inning with a double play off Yadier Molina’s bat. But first-base umpire Ted Barrett and his fellow umpires on replay duty at MLB headquarters in New York City disagreed.

Barrett said Ike Davis failed to keep his foot on the bag while trying to catch a slightly off-target throw from second baseman Neil Walker. Manager Clint Hurdle quickly challenged a call for the 16th time in 26 games.

Replay appeared inconclusive, so the call was upheld, Davis bowing at the waist in disappointment when Barrett gave the safe sign. Right fielder Allen Craig knocked in a run with a single, shortstop Jhonny Peralta crashed a three-run homer and just like that, a 2-0 game was a 6-0 blowout.

“We (had) an opportunity to stay in the game longer and they took it (away) from us,” Pirates starting pitcher Edinson Volquez said of the call’s affirmation. “Bad call.”

If nothing else, it was certainly another bad break for a team that at the moment isn’t creating enough runs to withstand much adversity.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-16

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 0-3, 4.35 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 3-1, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Edinson Volquez had a good game going Sunday until giving up homers to SS Jhonny Peralta in consecutive innings. Volquez gave up seven hits and six runs over 5 2/3 innings, walking one and striking out two. His transformation from a power pitcher to a strike-thrower has been impressive, though, as the former NL walks leader has given up only six free passes in 33 2/3 innings.

--RHP Charlie Morton will make his sixth start of the year Tuesday in the opener of a two-game interleague series at Baltimore. Morton, like most Pittsburgh starters, hasn’t had much support on offense, getting two runs or less in four of his five starts. He’s pitched once against the Orioles, eating an 8-3 loss on June 20, 2011 as he gave up eight hits and seven runs while recording only six outs.

--C Tony Sanchez’s infield single in the third inning gives him a hit in all eight games this year. Sanchez, who was called up from Indianapolis Saturday when starter Russell Martin went on the disabled list with a strained hamstring, is eight of 25.

--RHP Casey Sadler was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to work out of the bullpen. Sadler went 3-0 (1.67 ERA) in four starts, allowing only five earned runs in 27 innings for the Indians. He’s 26-18 in his minor league career, having been switched from the bullpen to the starting rotation halfway through 2012. When he appears in a game, it will be his MLB debut.

--RHP Jared Hughes made his fourth trip on the Pittsburgh-Indianapolis shuttle in a week, getting sent down Sunday in favor of RHP Casey Sadler. Hughes faced one batter in Saturday’s 6-1 win at St. Louis and got him out. Hughes was recalled on Monday when LHP Wandy Rodriguez was disabled, sent down on Thursday when RHP Brandon Cumpton was recalled to start and called up Saturday when RHP Jason Grilli was disabled.

--RHP Jason Grilli (strained left oblique) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 26, retroactive to April 21. Grilli has experienced a rough start to 2014, blowing three of seven save chances with an ERA of 4.50. It’s not known when Grilli will be able to pitch again.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a superstar. He throws every pitch for a strike. Great tempo, a lot of movement. You can’t make too many mistakes against him.” -- RHP Edinson Volquez, of Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright, who blanked Pittsburgh on three hits over eight innings in the Cardinals’ 7-0 win Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Grilli (strained left oblique) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 27, retroactive to April 21.

--C Russell Martin (strained left hamstring) left the April 25 game in the sixth inning after experiencing tightness while running out a grounder to third. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 26.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez (right knee inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 21. Rodriguez underwent an MRI examination that showed no structural damage but he did have fluid drained from the knee. The Pirates have no timetable for his return. He will not begin throwing off a mound again until he is pain free.

--LHP Francisco Liriano (dizziness) left his April 26 game early. He is day-to-day and may pitch on May 3.

