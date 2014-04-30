Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- When a team is struggling, it has a hard time catching breaks.

In Sunday’s 7-0 loss to St. Louis at Busch Stadium, Pittsburgh felt it had escaped the sixth inning with a double play off Yadier Molina’s bat. But first-base umpire Ted Barrett and his fellow umpires on replay duty at MLB headquarters in New York City disagreed.

Barrett said Ike Davis failed to keep his foot on the bag while trying to catch a slightly off-target throw from second baseman Neil Walker. Manager Clint Hurdle quickly challenged a call for the 16th time in 26 games.

Replay appeared inconclusive, so the call was upheld, Davis bowing at the waist in disappointment when Barrett gave the safe sign. Right fielder Allen Craig knocked in a run with a single, shortstop Jhonny Peralta crashed a three-run homer and just like that, a 2-0 game was a 6-0 blowout.

“We (had) an opportunity to stay in the game longer and they took it (away) from us,” Pirates starting pitcher Edinson Volquez said of the call’s affirmation. “Bad call.”

If nothing else, it was certainly another bad break for a team that at the moment isn’t creating enough runs to withstand much adversity.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-16

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 0-3, 4.35 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 3-1, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Charlie Morton will again be searching for his first win when taking the mound against the Orioles on Wednesday, weather permitting. He’s 0-3 with a 4.35 ERA and has lost his last three starts.

--CF Andrew McCutchen is probably looking forward to interleague play. He’s got 46 career RBIs against the American League and batted .375 in those games during 2013.

--RHP Mark Melancon is currently holding the longest streak of innings without a homer. He’s now gone 75 innings without giving up a home run, the last one coming on April 14, 2013.

--2B Neil Walker comes into the Baltimore series with a .373 batting average against American League teams in his last 12 interleague games. He’s 16-for-43 with three homers and six RBIs in that stretch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a superstar. He throws every pitch for a strike. Great tempo, a lot of movement. You can’t make too many mistakes against him.” -- RHP Edinson Volquez, of Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright, who blanked Pittsburgh on three hits over eight innings in the Cardinals’ 7-0 win Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Russell Martin (strained left hamstring) left the April 25 game in the sixth inning after experiencing tightness while running out a grounder to third. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 26. An MRI revealed a hamstring strain April 27.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez (right knee inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 21. Rodriguez underwent an MRI examination that showed no structural damage but he did have fluid drained from the knee. The Pirates have no timetable for his return. He will not begin throwing off a mound again until he is pain free. He threw a 47-pitch bullpen session April 27.

--RHP Jason Grilli (strained left oblique) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 26, retroactive to April 21.

--LHP Francisco Liriano (dizziness) left his April 26 game early. He is day-to-day and may pitch on May 3.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Brandon Cumpton

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Casey Sadler

CATCHERS:

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata

=====