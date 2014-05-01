Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- When a team is struggling, it is eager to get back on the field for another chance at redemption.

Unfortunately for the Pittsburgh Pirates, they are in the midst of an unwanted three-day break.

Pittsburgh was idle Monday, and then scheduled games Tuesday and Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles were rained out. The teams will play a doubleheader Thursday, which was originally a day off on the schedule.

The Pirates are looking to put a difficult April behind them. Due to the rainouts, Pittsburgh went 10-16 in the season’s first month.

The Pirates snapped a season-high four-game losing streak Saturday with a 6-1 victory over St. Louis, then lost 7-0 to the Cardinals the next day. The Pirates are 4-13 over their past 17 games, and they have yet to play a game outside the National League Central.

“One of the beauties of this game is sometimes we’re always trying to be in control,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said in relation to Mother Nature’s interference. “Sometimes when you’re not in control, you can re-create or just re-focus or re-program, re-boot. We’ll see where it goes.”

Wednesday’s scheduled starter, right-hander Charlie Morton (0-3, 4.35 ERA), will take the mound for Pittsburgh in the first game Thursday against Orioles right-hander Bud Norris (1-2, 4.44 ERA). Pittsburgh right-hander Brandon Cumpton (0-1, 2.57 ERA) will start the second game of the doubleheader against right-hander Chris Tillman (3-1, 3.38 ERA).

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-16

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 0-3, 4.35 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 1-2, 4.44 ERA); Pirates (RHP Brandon Cumpton, 0-1, 2.57 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 3-1, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Charlie Morton will again be searching for his first win when taking the mound against the Orioles in the opener of Thursday’s doubleheader. He is 0-3 with a 4.35 ERA and has lost his last three starts.

--CF Andrew McCutchen is probably looking forward to interleague play. He’s got 46 career RBIs against the American League and batted .375 in those games during 2013.

--RHP Mark Melancon is currently holding the longest streak of innings without a homer. He has now gone 75 innings without giving up a home run, the last one coming on April 14, 2013.

--2B Neil Walker comes into the Baltimore series with a .373 batting average against American League teams in his last 12 interleague games. He’s 16-for-43 with three homers and six RBIs in that stretch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a superstar. He throws every pitch for a strike. Great tempo, a lot of movement. You can’t make too many mistakes against him.” -- RHP Edinson Volquez, of Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright, who blanked Pittsburgh on three hits over eight innings in the Cardinals’ 7-0 win Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Francisco Liriano (dizziness) left his April 26 start early. He is day-to-day and may pitch May 3.

--C Russell Martin (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. An MRI revealed the strain April 27.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. Rodriguez underwent an MRI examination that showed no structural damage, but he did have fluid drained from the knee. He threw a 47-pitch bullpen session April 27.

--RHP Jason Grilli (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Brandon Cumpton

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Casey Sadler

CATCHERS:

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata