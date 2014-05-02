Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle didn’t want to sit and watch his team continue to struggle on offense, so he made some moves Thursday.

The changes paid off in the nightcap of a doubleheader, even though the Pirates lost both games to the Baltimore Orioles, 5-1, then 6-5 in 10 innings.

Ike Davis batted second for the first time this season, appearing there as the first baseman in the opener and as the designated hitter in the nightcap. His two hits each sparked rallies in Game 2.

Right fielder Travis Snider, appearing as the leadoff man for the first time this year in the second game, walked to keep a sixth-inning rally going, though he finished hitless in five official at-bats.

Left fielder Starling Marte had four good at-bats during his first game in the No. 7 spot in the first game, then added a bases-loaded walk in the first inning of Game 2 plus an RBI single later.

First baseman/DH Gaby Sanchez hit fifth for only the third time this season, and he nearly completed a cycle in the nightcap. He collected a single, a double, a triple and an RBI in a 4-for-6 night after going 1-for-4 in the first game.

Shortstop Clint Barmes was in the No. 8 spot for the third time all year for the second game, and he was hit by a pitch in the sixth and scored a run.

Hurdle’s lineup alterations were understandable, as the Pirates came into the day batting .221 as a team, 13th out of 15 National League teams. The question now is if the Pittsburgh offense can continue to get hits and runs moving forward.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-18

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 2-2, 3.18 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Brandon Morrow, 1-2, 6.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez put up unimpressive numbers Thursday during his first rehab start. He allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings for Double-A Altoona. Rodriguez landed on the disabled list April 21 due to right knee inflammation. He struggled through his first four major league starts this season, going 0-2 with a 7.65 ERA.

--RHP Charlie Morton appeared to be bothered by the 21-minute rain delay after the fourth inning of Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader. He threw four solid shutout innings before the break, then gave up four runs in the next 1 1/3 innings, taking the loss. “I don’t want to put my finger on the rain delay, but it was really two different pitchers,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said.

--1B Gaby Sanchez battled Orioles RHP Chris Tillman in Game 2 of Thursday’s doubleheader. Sanchez had a 13-pitch at bat in the first (before popping to second). His next at-bat was seven pitches (before a single) and he tripled in the fifth inning to knock Tillman out of the game. Sanchez finished 4-for-6 with an RBI, getting a single, double and triple. In the opener, he went 1-for-4.

--DH Ike Davis started getting used to batting second for the first time in Game 2 of Thursday’s doubleheader. His double in the first inning sparked a two-run rally, and he added an RBI single in the sixth that gave the Pirates a 4-0 lead. Davis, who never batted second before Thursday, went a combined 2-for-9 on the day.

--LF Starling Marte’s bases-loaded walk in the first inning of Game 2 of Thursday’s doubleheader gave him his first RBI since April 14 against the Reds. He finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs in the second game, with his only hit being an RBI single that gave the Pirates a brief 5-4 lead in the seventh. .

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We keep fighting and fighting and putting ourselves in scoring position, but we haven’t been able to cash in the way we need to. We keep showing up. The bats were better throughout the series. We had men on base throughout the game. We’re still looking for that big hit.” -- Manager Clint Hurdle, after the Pirates were swept in a doubleheader at Baltimore on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Francisco Liriano (dizziness) left his April 26 start early. He is day-to-day and may pitch May 3.

--C Russell Martin (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. An MRI revealed the strain April 27.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. Rodriguez underwent an MRI examination that showed no structural damage, but he did have fluid drained from the knee. He threw a 47-pitch bullpen session April 27.

--RHP Jason Grilli (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Brandon Cumpton

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Casey Sadler

CATCHERS:

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata