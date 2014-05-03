Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates made improvements to their on-base percentage a priority this season. A main part of that is staying “relentless” in their approach, something manager Clint Hurdle has reminded his team of late as the Pirates have struggled through a 5-15 stretch.

That approach was rewarded when third baseman Pedro Alvarez and left fielder Starling Marte hit home runs to give their team a comeback victory against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. After the team scored three runs on 14 hits in the first eight innings, the Pirates scored three runs on three hits in the ninth to notch a 6-5 victory.

Second baseman Neil Walker led off with a hit, center fielder Andrew McCutchen struck out, then Alvarez sent a 1-0 offering from Sergio Santos over the fence in right-center field to tie the game at 5. After pinch-hitter Ike Davis struck out, Marte took a 2-1 pitch to the Pirates bullpen way beyond the fences in center for the game-winning blast.

“You’ve gotta stay stubborn with your approach regardless of the outcome and just hope you get the outcome that you want,” Alvarez said.

The outcome for the Pirates helped wash away Gerrit Cole’s start in which he lasted five innings and gave up four runs on seven hits. It was the first time he failed to make it through six innings in a start.

“(The win) just speaks volumes to how mentally tough our hitters are and their approach,” Cole said. “They don’t take one pitch off.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-18

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 2-3, 5.09 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 0-3, 3.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Starling Marte batted in the sixth spot of the order Friday after manager Clint Hurdle dropped him from the lead-off spot to the seventh May 1. He hit the game-winning home run.

--CF Andrew McCutchen finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a double Friday. He is now batting .462 (18-for-39) in his last 10 games against American League competition.

--RHP Casey Sadler made his major league debut in the seventh inning Friday. He pitched two scoreless innings, gave up a hit and struck a batter out.

--LHP Francisco Liriano (0-3, 3.97 ERA) is scheduled to make his seventh start of the season Saturday and is still in search of his first win of the year after he won 16 games a year ago and was named the National League Comeback Player of the Year.

--C Russell Martin isn’t close to coming off the disabled list anytime soon, according to manager Clint Hurdle, but he is beginning to make process in recovering from a left hamstring strain that sent him to the 15-day DL April 26. Hurdle said Martin is beginning to weight train and condition as his hamstring has “started to quiet down.” Martin is eligible to come off the DL May 11.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is the next opportunity for us to move upon some momentum, to get a really good team victory, to finish what we started. We kept creating opportunities, our pitching held it together, we played some good defense -- it was more along the lines of what we do and how we do it.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle after a 6-5 win over the Blue Jays on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Francisco Liriano (dizziness) left his April 26 start early. He is day-to-day and may pitch May 3.

--C Russell Martin (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. An MRI revealed the strain April 27.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. Rodriguez underwent an MRI examination that showed no structural damage, but he did have fluid drained from the knee. He threw a 47-pitch bullpen session April 27.

--RHP Jason Grilli (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Brandon Cumpton

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Casey Sadler

CATCHERS:

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata