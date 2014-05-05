Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle and first base coach Rick Sofield were ejected from Pittsburgh’s game Sunday after shortstop Jordy Mercer was called out on strikes in the fourth inning by home plate umpire Greg Gibson.

With men on first and second with two outs, Mercer watched a pitch from Toronto right-hander Dustin McGowan go by in the lower part of the zone where Hurdle said he thought “(Gibson) let us know that that part of the zone, it was a ball, it was going to be a ball.”

But Mercer was rung up looking to end the inning, and Sofield argued with Gibson after the umpire warned Hurdle in the dugout as the manager let Gibson “know my feelings right away” as soon as the call was made.

Trailing 4-1 at the time, the situation may have afforded the Pirates an opportunity to re-gain some traction on the scoreboard after Colby Rasmus hit a grand slam in the second inning to put Toronto on top in an eventual 7-2 win.

“It got to a point where I felt a pitch that hadn’t been called a strike all day got called a strike in, for me, a very pivotal at-bat for us,” Hurdle said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-19

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (Matt Cain, 0-3, 4.35 ERA) at Pirates (Jeff Locke, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jeff Locke will make his 2014 debut for the Pirates on Monday against the San Francisco Giants. Locke spent his season pitching in Triple-A Indianapolis, where the 2013 All-Star is 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA in four starts.

--RHP Edinson Volquez allowed six runs for the second time in his last two outings. After giving up six in 5 ? innings at St. Louis April 27, Volquez had command issues against Toronto May 4 as 37 of his 83 pitches went for balls.

--RF Josh Harrison batted out of the leadoff spot for the second game in a row and had another multi-hit game. Harrison knocked a pair of triples to right-center field and scored both of the Pirates’ runs Sunday.

--RHP Casey Sadler made his major league debut Friday when he pitched two scoreless innings in Pittsburgh’s 6-5 win against the Blue Jays. Sadler made his second appearance of the year Sunday and tossed another two shutout frames in which allowed a hit and a walk.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just made the wrong pitch. He’s got a good swing, he had a good day today and I made a lot of bad pitches today.” -- Pittsburgh RHP Edinson Volquez, after giving up a grand slam to Blue Jays CF Colby Rasmus in a 7-2 loss Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (sholder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 3.

--LHP Francisco Liriano (dizziness) left his April 26 start early. He is day-to-day and may pitch May 3.

--C Russell Martin (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. An MRI revealed the strain April 27.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. Rodriguez underwent an MRI examination that showed no structural damage, but he did have fluid drained from the knee. He threw a 47-pitch bullpen session April 27. He will make another rehab start May 6.

--RHP Jason Grilli (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Brandon Cumpton

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Casey Sadler

CATCHERS:

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata