Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

PITTSBURGH -- Jason Grilli is making progress in his recovery from a strained left oblique muscle that landed him on the disabled list April 21. However, there is still no timetable for when the Pittsburgh Pirates’ closer might return.

Grilli played catch Monday night prior to the Pirates’ 11-10, 13-inning loss to the visiting San Francisco Giants. It was the third time he did so since going on the DL and second time in three days.

“Felt great,” Grilli said. “I‘m way ahead of where I want to be, right where I need to be.”

Grilli hopes to throw off a mound for the first time Wednesday.

The 37-year-old veteran got off to a rough start this season, converting just four of his seven save opportunities while going 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in eight games. Last year, he was 33-for-35 in saves in his first season as a closer.

Over his first 10 major league seasons -- with six teams -- Grilli recorded a total of five saves.

RECORD: 12-20

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Hudson 4-1, 2.17 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 0-4, 4.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jeff Locke started Monday night against San Francisco after being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the day. He gave up six runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings but did not factor in the decision. A positive note for Locke was having five strikeouts and not walking any batters. He was 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA in four starts with Indianapolis after being limited to pitching two innings in spring training because of a strained right oblique muscle that caused him to start the season on the disabled list. Locke was a National League All-Star last year, but he faltered in the second half. He went 8-2 with a 2.15 ERA in 18 starts before the break, 2-5 with a 6.12 ERA after that.

--RHP Casey Sadler was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to open a roster spot for LHP Jeff Locke. The rookie pitched four scoreless innings in two relief appearances during his first time in the major leagues after being recalled April 27 from Indianapolis. Sadler will return to the Triple-A rotation.

--INF/OF Josh Harrison got his third consecutive start in right field Monday night with OF Travis Snider and OF Jose Tabata both struggling. He went 2-for-3 with a walk, making him 6-for-12 (.500) with a double and two triples in the three games. Harrison started just eight times in right field prior to his current run.

--SS Jordy Mercer was not in the lineup Monday night, as his batting average was down to .156. However, he entered the game as part of a double switch and wound up going 2-for-4 to lift his average to .173.

--RHP Charlie Morton (0-4, 4.21) will start Tuesday night against San Francisco RHP Tim Hudson (4-1, 2.17) in the middle game of the three-game series. Morton has yet to win this season despite pitching at least six innings in five of his six starts. He received two runs of support or fewer while in the game in five of his outings. Morton is 3-4 with a 2.86 ERA against the Giants in nine career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Well, it basically got to our location not being good. We were up in the zone more than we normally are.” -- Manager Clint Hurdle, on his bullpen’s struggles Monday in the Pirates’ 11-10, 13-inning loss to the San Francisco Giants.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2.

--C Russell Martin (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. An MRI revealed the strain April 27.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. Rodriguez underwent an MRI examination that showed no structural damage, but he did have fluid drained from the knee. He threw a 47-pitch bullpen session April 27. He will make another rehab start May 6.

--RHP Jason Grilli (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He played catch May 4-5, and he hopes to throw off a mound for the first time May 6.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Vin Mazzaro

CATCHERS:

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata