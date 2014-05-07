Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Phil Irwin was in the major leagues before, but anyone who blinked might have missed it.

The right-hander was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on April 14, 2013, to make a spot start against the visiting Cincinnati Reds, then was sent down after the game. Irwin wasn’t involved in the decision that day, giving up five runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Irwin returned to the Pirates on Tuesday night when he was recalled from Indianapolis prior to Pittsburgh’s 2-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants. This time, the 27-year-old is in a different role. He began making the conversion from starter to reliever last month at Indianapolis and will be asked to pitch long relief for the Pirates.

Irwin was 1-2 with a 9.00 ERA in seven games, including two starts, with Indianapolis. However, he allowed only one run in his last 9 1/3 innings.

“My mentality’s a little different,” Irwin said. “I don’t think about how far I have to go. I just pretty much face each hitter once. I just throw exactly what I want to throw to them. The mentality is a lot more aggressive and more to my strengths rather than try to pitch it up.”

The addition of Irwin gives Pittsburgh eight relief pitchers and just four starters. The Pirates can go with a short rotation for a while because they have three off days between Thursday and May 19.

Manager Clint Hurdle believes an overworked bullpen can be helped by another arm.

“They could probably use an opportunity to get their legs back under them if it presents itself,” Hurdle said.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-20

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Lincecum, 2-1, 5.12 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 2-2, 3.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jeff Locke was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday after making a spot start Monday night in the Pirates’ 11-10 loss to San Francisco in 13 innings. He did not factor in the decision, allowing six runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings with no walks and five strikeouts.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez was rocked for seven runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings Tuesday night while pitching on a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona in an Eastern League game against Bowie. He also walked three and struck out four while taking the loss. On the disabled list since April 20 with right knee inflammation, Rodriguez is 0-1 with a 10.38 ERA in two starts for Altoona.

--C Russell Martin had the appeal of his one-game suspension from Major League Baseball heard by videoconference Tuesday. There was no word when MLB would make its decision. The penalty was for his part in a brawl against Milwaukee on April 20. Martin is on the disabled list with a strained left hamstring and is unlikely to return when eligible Sunday. He will begin taking part in baseball activities Friday.

--OF Travis Snider had the appeal of his one-game suspension from Major League Baseball heard by videoconference Tuesday. There was no word when MLB would make its decision. The penalty was for his part in a brawl against Milwaukee on April 20.

--RHP Charlie Morton pitched well enough to win Tuesday night, giving up one unearned run in eight innings, but he wound up with a no-decision. The Pirates rallied in the ninth inning for a 2-1 victory over visiting San Francisco. Morton’s streak of winless starts reached 13, dating to last Sept. 2, even though he allowed just three runs to a Giants team that came into the game with six straight victories and 10 wins in its last 11 games.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (2-2, 3.69 ERA) will start Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants in finale of the three-game series, facing RHP Tim Lincecum (2-3, 4.46 ERA). Cole is winless in his past four starts after winning his first two, but he pitched at least six innings in five of his six starts. Cole faced the Giants only once before, beating Lincecum in his debut last season at PNC Park. Cole allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I like it sometimes, I guess. I like it this time.” -- LF Starling Marte, on the replay system, after an overturned call gave the Pirates a 2-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2.

--C Russell Martin (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. An MRI revealed the strain April 27. He will begin taking part in baseball activities May 9.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. Rodriguez underwent an MRI examination that showed no structural damage, but he did have fluid drained from the knee. He made rehab starts for Double-A Altoona on May 1 and May 6.

--RHP Jason Grilli (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He played catch May 4-5, and he hopes to throw off a mound for the first time May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Vin Mazzaro

RHP Phil Irwin

CATCHERS:

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata