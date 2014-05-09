Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Batting leadoff isn’t completely new for Travis Snider but a few eyebrows were raised when manager Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle had the outfielder at the top of the Pirates’ lineup May 1 in the second game of a doubleheader at Baltimore then again Wednesday in a 4-3 win over the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park.

There was a reason behind Snider hitting first for just the 23rd time in his eight-year career Wednesday. Hurdle wanted a left-handed hitter at the top of the order against San Francisco Giants right-hander Tim Lincecum, who allowed lefties to hit .350 prior to Wednesday with a .400 on-base percentage and .533 slugging percentage.

Snider made the move look good as he went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a walk Wednesday.

”Playing for Clint now for two-some years, it’s one of those things you’ve got to be ready every day, whether that’s the leadoff spot or the nine hole or coming off the bench,“ Snider said. ”It’s something we take pride in as a team, knowing you’re going to get your opportunities and when those opportunities arise we’re not going to waste them.

However, it should be noted that Snider came into the game hitting .213 in 30 games this season. His right field platoon partner, Jose Tabata, is hitting .247 in 31 games. The lack of production caused Hurdle to start utility infielder Josh Harrison in right field in the four games prior to Wednesday.

The answer to the Pirates’ right field problem is seemingly at Triple-A Indianapolis where the organization’s top prospect, Gregory Polanco, is hitting .395 with four home runs, 28 RBIs and seven stolen bases in 31 games.

The Pirates are saying publicly that Polanco is not ready for the major leagues because he needs work on his baserunning and defense. However, the likely reason Polanco is not in Pittsburgh is because the Pirates are waiting to make sure he will not accrue enough major league service time this season that would enable him to qualify for an extra year of salary arbitration eligibility.

Polanco almost certainly would be in the Pirates’ lineup if he had accepted their recent contract offer of $23.75 million for seven years. However, he turned that down as the below-market deal would have bought out all three years of salary arbitration along with Polanco’s first year of free agency.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-20

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 2-3, 2.55 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 0-3, 4.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Phil Irwin was optioned back to Triple-A Indianapolis after one day in the majors. He didn’t get into a game with the Pirates, who will announce a roster replacement prior to Friday’s series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals. Irwin was 1-2 with a 9.00 ERA in seven games (two starts) for Indianapolis this season before his brief promotion.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez’s plans are on hold until the Pirates see how he recovers from Tuesday night’s rocky rehab start with Double-A Altoona. Rodriguez is on the disabled list with right knee inflammation and has experienced pain in the days following his starts. He was tagged for seven runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings against Bowie in an Eastern League game while walking three and striking out four. Rodriguez is 0-1 with a 10.38 ERA in two stars with Altoona.

--RHP Jason Grilli threw off a mound Wednesday for the first time since going on the disabled with a strained left oblique, retroactive to April 21. There is no timetable yet for when the closer might be able to begin a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.

--RHP Gerrit Cole snapped his four-start winless streak Wednesday as he allowed three runs and seven hits in eight innings with one walk and seven strikeouts. Cole won back-to-back starts to begin the season when he received 12 runs of supports in those two games. The Pirates have scored just 11 runs for Cole in his last five starts.

--LHP Francisco Liriano (0-3, 4.54), who is still looking for his first win of the season after seven starts, is scheduled to pitch Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals and RHP Michael Wacha (2-3, 2.55) in the opener of a three-game home series. A 16-game winner last season, Liriano should have two factors working in his advantage Friday -- he is 8-2 with a 2.24 ERA in 15 starts at PNC Park since the beginning of last season and is 4-1 with a 1.85 ERA against the Cardinals in six career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’ll pitch emotionally rather than pitch with emotion as far as getting overaggressive and the velocities (of his pitches) start running together -- the soft stuff isn’t as soft, the spin probably isn’t as sharp, everything seems to be in a bit of a hurry. We just tried to get him to maintain pace and rhythm on the mound, use the fastball on both sides of the plate.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, on RHP Gerrit Cole after a 4-3 win over San Francisco on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2.

--C Russell Martin (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. An MRI revealed the strain April 27. He will begin taking part in baseball activities May 9.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. Rodriguez underwent an MRI examination that showed no structural damage, but he did have fluid drained from the knee. He made rehab starts for Double-A Altoona on May 1 and May 6, and there is a chance he could be activated for a May 11 start.

--RHP Jason Grilli (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He played catch May 4-5, and threw off a mound for the first time May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Vin Mazzaro

CATCHERS:

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata