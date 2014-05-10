Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates played down a man Friday night and will so again Saturday night against the St. Louis Cardinals after Major League Baseball upheld its two-game suspension of outfielder Travis Snider for his actions in an April 20 brawl with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Pirates didn’t need Snider on Friday as they beat the Cardinals 6-4.

MLB also upheld catcher Russell Martin’s one-game suspension. He is on the disabled list and will serve the suspension the first day he is activated.

Snider was suspended for coming out of the dugout and tackling Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Carlos Gomez, who was charging toward Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole. The situation began when Cole yelled at Gomez after he hit a triple.

“I appealed the suspension because I didn’t want to miss any games and leave our team short-handed but I take responsibility for what I did,” Snider said. “I did something against the rules and was punished.”

Martin said MLB told him he was suspended for making contact with one of the umpires during the scuffle.

“It’s a lesson learned,” Martin said. “I’ll make sure I stay clear of the umpires and don’t let that happen again.”

Martin, who is sidelined by a left hamstring strain, was eligible to be activated from the disabled list Friday but is still continuing his rehab. He began participating in baseball activities before the game the first time since April 26 when he was placed on the DL.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-20

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 4-1, 3.51 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 1-3 4.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Grilli threw from the top of the mound Friday for the first time since going on the disabled list, retroactive to April 21 with a strained left oblique. The Pirates have not formulated a timetable for when Grilli will throw again or when he might be ready to on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez said Friday he was feeling good three days after making his second start for Double-A Altoona on a rehab assignment. He has been on the disabled list since April 20 with right knee inflammation. Rodriguez is 0-1 with a 10.68 ERA in two starts for Altoona and is expected to pitch at least once more in the minor leagues, though the Pirates haven’t announced when that will be.

--INF Brent Morel was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday to give the Pirates a full complement of five bench players. The Pirates played short-handed on the bench in the previous two games after adding an extra relief pitcher following Monday’s 13-inning loss to San Francisco. Morel, who was claimed off waivers from Toronto in February, hit just .215 with one home run in 25 games for Indianapolis.

--RHP Phil Irwin was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis as the Pirates returned to a traditional seven-man bullpen. He was added to the roster Tuesday to give the Pirates extra relief pitching depth after losing a 13-inning game to San Francisco on Monday. Irwin did not appear in a game during his two-game stint in Pittsburgh.

--RHP Edinson Volquez (1-3, 4.19) is scheduled to pitch Saturday night in the middle game of the three-game series, facing RHP Lance Lynn (4-1, 3.51). He is 3-6 with a 5.56 ERA against the Cardinals in 12 career starts but has split his last four decisions against them since losing four in a row from Sept. 18, 2008-May 22, 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He can get as hot as anybody. He’s been pretty much locked in all season. He came to spring training determined to have a bounce-back season and he’s having one.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, talking about 2B Neil Walker, who hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the seventh inning and had three hits and four RBIs to lead the Pirates past the Cardinals Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Russell Martin (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. An MRI revealed the strain April 27. He began taking part in baseball activities May 9.

--RHP Jason Grilli (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He played catch May 4-5, and threw off a mound for the first time May 7. He threw from the top of the mound May 9 for the first time since going on the disabled list. The Pirates have not formulated a timetable for when Grilli will throw again or when he might be ready to on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. Rodriguez underwent an MRI examination that showed no structural damage, but he did have fluid drained from the knee. He made rehab starts for Double-A Altoona on May 1 and May 6, and there is a chance he could be activated for a May 11 start. He said May 9 that he was feeling good three days after making his second start for Double-A Altoona on a rehab assignment.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Vin Mazzaro

CATCHERS:

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

INF Brent Morel

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata

==