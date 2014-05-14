Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- The end result wasn’t there Tuesday, but Pirates manager Clint Hurdle was pleased with what he saw in right-hander Gerrit Cole.

Cole took the loss as Pittsburgh fell to Milwaukee, 5-2. He allowed seven hits and walked three, but managed to hold the Brewers to three runs and struck out six.

“Gerrit went out there and threw everything he had at them and probably threw more pitches than he would have liked to make,” Hurdle said. “But outside of that, it was a well-pitched game and he gave us an opportunity to win the game. I was very happy with his performance and the way he was able to compete.”

Cole’s 5 2/3 innings of work marked his second-shortest start of the season while his 105 pitches were three fewer than his season-high set back April 4.

“He’s the kind of guy that the day will come -- and it has, on occasion -- that he’s going to hand the ball to the closer,” Hurdle said. “He needs to pitch, get reps and experience; he needs to throw his pitches, face lineups and deal with different challenges. He had to do some yard work tonight in a couple of those innings with men on base and he showed up well.”

In his last six starts, Cole is 1-3 but has a 3.17 ERA with 32 strikeouts to just 12 walks.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-22

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 0-3, 4.64 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 4-2, 2.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Andrew McCutchen went 0-for-4 Tuesday at Milwaukee. Through his first 11 games this month, McCutchen was batting .410 (16-for-39), improving his career average for the month of May to.328 hitter -- his highest monthly average -- in May. McCutchen has hits in 18 of list last 21 games at Miller Park and is batting .407 with four doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 RBI in Milwaukee since June 1, 2012.

--2B Neil Walker hit a solo home run in the first inning Tuesday in the Pirates’ 5-2 loss at Milwaukee. Walker has eight home runs on the season and his 23 RBI are the most all major league second baseman. In his last four games, Walker is 6-for-16 at the plate with two homers and five RBIs.

--RHP Jason Grilli will throw a simulated game Tuesday as he continues to rehab a strained oblique muscle that has kept him out since April 26. The Pirates have not decided whether or not Grilli will need to go on a minor league rehab assignment before returning.

--RF Starling Marte worked out on the field at Miller Park but was not in the starting lineup Tuesday and missed his second straight game with tightness in his back. In 36 games, Marte is batting .255 with two home runs and seven RBIs and has 11 walks with a team-leading 45 strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The fastball played big tonight and the secondary pitches, especially the change-up, played well for him. It was a well-pitched game and he gave us an opportunity to win the game. I was very happy with his performance and the way he was able to compete.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, on RHP Gerrit Cole after a 5-2 loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Starling Marte (lower back tightness) was not in the lineup May 11 after being forced out of the May 10 game. The Pirates said an examination found no structural damage in the back and that the tightness and spasms would work themselves out with rest.

--C Russell Martin (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. An MRI revealed the strain April 27. He began taking part in baseball activities May 9.

--RHP Jason Grilli (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He played catch May 4-5, and threw off a mound for the first time May 7. He threw from the top of the mound May 9, then threw a bullpen session May 11 and will throw a simulated game May 14. The Pirates had not formulated a timetable for when Grilli would throw again or when he might be ready to on a rehab assignment.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. Rodriguez underwent an MRI examination that showed no structural damage, but he did have fluid drained from the knee. He made rehab starts for Double-A Altoona on May 1 and May 6, and he is scheduled to be activated May 15 to start in Milwaukee.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He is expected to begin throwing off a mound during the week of May 12-18.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Vin Mazzaro

CATCHERS:

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata

OF Jaff Decker