Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- The Pirates got some welcome news on the injury front as right-hander Jason Grilli reported no problems after a 24-pitch simulated game and outfielder Starling Marte returned to action after sitting out the last two games with back tightness.

Grilli, out since April 21 with a strained oblique, threw two 12-pitch innings and said he felt good afterward but manager Clint Hurdle wasn’t sure what the next step would be for the Pirates’ closer, who was 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and four saves before the injury.

”He threw all his pitches,“ Hurdle said. I have yet to talk to Ray (Searage, pitching coach) and Neal (Huntington, general manager) to see what the next step would be, so I have no information to follow what we’re going to do next, other than he had a very good day today.”

Marte, meanwhile, took batting practice and worked in the outfield for the first time since experiencing back spasms over the weekend in St. Louis but was not in Hurdle’s starting lineup for the third consecutive day but was deemed available about a half-hour before the Pirates and Brewers faced off at Miller Park.

“He hit and got all his work done; hit in the cage, ran, took balls in the outfield and did all the different stuff,” Hurdle said. “He got to the point where he came in and said he was good to go.”

Marte entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the eighth and struck out against Brewers lefty Will Smith but broke the game open with a two-run single in the ninth off right-hander Francisco Rodriguez as the Pirates rallied late for a 4-1 victory.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-22

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Wandy Rodriguez, 0-2, 7.65 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 2-2, 2.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Starling Marte took batting practice Wednesday but was out of the lineup for the third consecutive day with tightness in his back. Marte came into the game as a pinch hitter in the eighth and struck out against Brewers lefty Will Smith but came through in the ninth with a two-run double off right-hander Francisco Rodriguez as the Pirates rallied for a 4-1 victory.

--C Chris Stewart went 1-for-4 but drove in the winning run with an RBI single in the ninth off Brewers right-hander Francisco Rodriguez. The RBI was Stewart’s first of the season.

--OF Jose Tabata went 0-for-4 but reached on a fielder’s choice and drove in the Pirates’ first run Wednesday in a 4-1 victory at Milwaukee. Over his last 15 games, Tabata is batting .320 (16-for-50) with four RBIs.

--RHP Jason Grilli threw a simulated game Wednesday as he continues rehabbing a strained oblique that has sidelined the Pirates’ closer since April 21. Grilli threw 24 pitches -- 12 in each inning -- and reported no issues afterward. Grilli was 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in eight appearances before suffering the injury.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a big-leaguer. It was a pitch up in the zone -- it might not have been executed as well as Rodriguez wanted it to be -- but he put a good swing on it. If the two guys ahead of him don’t get on, nobody drives in anybody so it was a big inning for us to string together four straight hits.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle after OF Sterling Marte’s game winning RBI double against the Brewers on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. Rodriguez underwent an MRI examination that showed no structural damage, but he did have fluid drained from the knee. He made rehab starts for Double-A Altoona on May 1 and May 6, and he is scheduled to be activated May 15 to start in Milwaukee.

--C Russell Martin (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. An MRI revealed the strain April 27. He began taking part in baseball activities May 9.

--RHP Jason Grilli (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He played catch May 4-5, and threw off a mound for the first time May 7. He threw from the top of the mound May 9, then threw a bullpen session May 11 and a simulated game May 14, reporting no issues after throwing 24 pitches.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He is expected to begin throwing off a mound during the week of May 12-18.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Vin Mazzaro

CATCHERS:

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata

OF Jaff Decker