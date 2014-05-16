Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle isn’t concerned with his ninth-inning situation despite leading the majors in blown saves this season.

Right-hander Mark Melancon recorded his second -- and the Pirates’ 10th -- blown save when he gave up a two-run single to Brewers left fielder Khris Davis on Thursday.

Melancon, filling in for the injured Jason Grilli, got himself into trouble by giving up a leadoff single to right fielder Ryan Braun and then walking catcher Jonathan Lucroy and infielder Mark Reynolds.

“Two walks aren’t going to bring any red flags to me,” said Melancon, who had only given up one walk all season before Thursday. “I just put myself in a bad spot.”

Hurdle said the team’s 10 blown saves are somewhat deceiving.

”More often than not if a closer doesn’t close, people want to hang him,“ Hurdle said. ”He goes out there and competes, and nobody feels worse than he does in that clubhouse right now. He’s been very efficient. That’s what makes the game so challenging. You have to continually do it, and there’s no safety net when you’re in the position of closer.

They’re human beings. Ten is an uncharacteristic number for us at this point in time compared to what we did last time, there’s no doubt about that.”

Grilli threw a simulated game Wednesday in Milwaukee but Hurdle said the team wasn’t sure what the next step would be.

Grilli has been out since April 21 with a strained oblique.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-23

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 1-3, 4.36 ERA) at Yankees (RHP David Phelps, 0-0. 4.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Starling Marte was held out of Pittsburgh’s starting lineup for the fourth consecutive day but was available to pinch-hit. Manager Clint Hurdle said the decision to not start Marte, who went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs Wednesday night, was based on a conversation he had with Marte and that the outfielder, who has battling tightness in his back, was not in consideration to be put on the disabled list when LHP Wandy Rodriguez came off the DL Thursday morning.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez was activated from the 15-day disabled list and took the start Thursday for the Pirates against Milwaukee at Miller Park. Rodriguez went five innings and gave up two runs on four hits -- including two solo home runs -- while walking one and striking out four. He threw 43 of his 73 pitches for strikes.

--OF Jaff Decker was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis Wednesday, making room for LHP Wandy Rodriguez, who was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list. Decker appeared in three games for the Pirates and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout. In 30 games at Indianapolis, Decker was batting .238 with a home run and 11 RBIs.

--RHP Justin Wilson worked two scoreless innings and struck out four Brewers Thursday in the Pirates’ 4-3 loss. Wilson has not allowed a run in four consecutive outings and has held opponents scoreless in 10 of his last 12 and has struck out 12 batters over his last 10 2/3 innings of work.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The goal was to strike him out. I knew I could kick back and start throwing strikes. ... I was just in a tough spot.” -- Pirates RHP Mark Melancon after a blown save on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Russell Martin (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. An MRI revealed the strain April 27. He began taking part in baseball activities May 9.

--RHP Jason Grilli (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He played catch May 4-5, and threw off a mound for the first time May 7. He threw from the top of the mound May 9, then threw a bullpen session May 11 and a simulated game May 14, reporting no issues after throwing 24 pitches.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He is expected to begin throwing off a mound during the week of May 12-18.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Vin Mazzaro

CATCHERS:

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata