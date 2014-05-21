Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- A year after qualifying for the postseason for the first time in 21 years, the Pittsburgh Pirates are in danger of falling out of the pennant race by Memorial Day.

The Pirates lost for the sixth time in eight games Tuesday night when they were routed 9-2 by the visiting Baltimore Orioles. Pittsburgh fell to 18-26 with the defeat.

A little more than a quarter of the way into the season, the Pirates are in fourth place in the National League Central, trailing the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers by eight games. Pittsburgh is also 10th in the NL wild-card race, 5 1/2 games out of the second spot.

”When you flip over the hourglass, there comes a time where the sand starts to sprinkle to the bottom,“ manager Clint Hurdle said. ”It’s early enough that’s I‘m not going to get too high or too low. At the same time, you do have to start winning some ballgames at some point if you want to continue to stay in the race.

“I wouldn’t say it’s time to panic yet by any means, and I‘m not so sure there is a greater sense of urgency to win now that at any other point in the season, but we have start playing better at some point.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 4-2, 3.34 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Wandy Rodriguez, 0-2, 6.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Grilli will pitch a third simulated game Wednesday as he continues his recovery from a strained left oblique. The Pirates would like see Grilli face batters on consecutive days before they would consider activating him from the disabled list. He has been out since April 21.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment this weekend after throwing one more bullpen session. Pimentel tossed a 28-pitch bullpen session Sunday. The rookie has been sidelined since May 2 due to right shoulder stiffness.

--OF Jose Tabata was limited to pinch-hitting Tuesday night because of tightness in his right hamstring, and he hit a fifth-inning single. He suffered the injury Sunday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Yankees at New York.

--CF Starling Marte returned to the lineup Tuesday night and went 0-for-4. He suffered tightness in his left hamstring Sunday, forcing him to leave the second game of a doubleheader against the Yankees at New York.

--LHP Francisco Liriano’s streak of regular-season winless starts reached 13 on Tuesday night as he gave up six runs in five innings in a loss to the Orioles. He is 0-4 with a 4.86 ERA after 10 starts this season. His last win in the regular season came Sept. 10 at Texas. Liriano did beat Cincinnati in the National League wild-card game last October.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez will make his second start since coming off the disabled list when he faces Baltimore on Wednesday night in the finale of a two-game series. Rodriguez had a no-decision in his previous start May 15 at Milwaukee, allowing two runs in five innings. He missed 20 games due to right knee inflammation.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was leaving too many pitches over the middle of the plate. I was missing my spots a lot and I couldn’t repeat two good pitches in a row. I wasn’t executing my pitches with men on base and the bases empty.” -- LHP Francisco Liriano, after allowing six runs in five innings Tuesday during the Pirates’ 9-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Starling Marte (sore left hamstring) was injured May 18. He was back in the lineup May 20.

--RF Jose Tabata (sore right hamstring) left the game May 18. He appeared as a pinch hitter May 20.

--C Russell Martin (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. An MRI revealed the strain April 27. He began taking part in baseball activities May 9. He ran at full speed and faced live pitching May 17.

--RHP Jason Grilli (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He played catch May 4-5, and threw off a mound for the first time May 7. He threw from the top of the mound May 9, then threw a bullpen session May 11. He threw simulated games from May 14, May 17 and May 20. His next step will be facing batters on consecutive days.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He threw a bullpen session May 18, and he is expected to throw another before beginning a rehab assignment during the weekend of May 23-25.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Vin Mazzaro

CATCHERS:

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata