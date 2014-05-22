Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates prefer that Jason Grilli go a rehab assignment in the minor leagues before being activated from the disabled list. The right-handed reliever would rather not and has the right to decline the assignment under terms of the collective bargaining agreement between owners and players.

“The player drives the bus here,” manager Clint Hurdle.

Grilli said he felt good after throwing a 20-pitch simulated game Wednesday and was ready to come off the DL. He has been out since April 21 with a strained left oblique.

“I would venture a guess that Saturday would be a real strong likely case that I would be out there on the mound,” Grilli said.

Grilli said he felt it was more important to see how major league hitters would react to his pitches than minor leaguers.

Grilli converted just four of seven save chances this season and has a 4.50 ERA in eight games. Last year, in his first season as a closer, Grilli was 33-for-35 in saves.

Hurdle said he is not sure if Grilli will immediately return as the closer or if right-hander Mark Melancon will continue in that role. Melancon has converted seven of nine saves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-26

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Blake Treinen, 0-1, 0.77 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 1-4, 4.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Russell Martin continues to ramp up his workouts and could be activated from the disabled list during the weekend. Martin, who has been out since May 11 with a strained left hamstring, said he does not feel he needs a minor league rehab assignment. The hamstring has been bothering since spring training but gradually worsened during the first month of the season.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez’s miserable season continued, though he wound up not factoring in the decision Wednesday night in the Pirates’ 9-8 victory over Baltimore. Rodriguez was rocked for six runs -- only one earned -- and seven hits in 1 2/3 innings and also gave up a home run to Orioles LF Nelson Cruz. Rodriguez is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in eight starts this season while allowing 10 homers in just 26 2/3 innings.

--C Tony Sanchez was forced to block 27 pitches -- by his count -- on Wednesday but still came through with the game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh inning to snap an 8-8 tie. He ranks sixth on the team with 12 RBIs despite having just 72 at-bats in the first 45 games of the season.

--RHP Edinson Volquez (1-4, 4.71 ERA) will start Thursday night in the opener of a four-game home series against Washington, facing RHP Blake Treinen (0-1, 0.77 ERA). Volquez’s lone win of the season came April 17 against Milwaukee. He is 1-2 with a 6.64 ERA against the Nationals in four career starts.

--RHP Jason Grilli felt good after throwing a 20-pitch simulated game Wednesday and was ready to come off the DL. He has been out since April 21 with a strained left oblique. “I would venture a guess that Saturday would be a real strong likely case that I would be out there on the mound,” Grilli said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m tired and I‘m sore. But game-winning knocks always make the pain go away.” -- Pirates C Tony Sanchez, after a 9-8 win over Baltimore on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Russell Martin (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. An MRI revealed the strain April 27. He began taking part in baseball activities May 9. He ran at full speed and faced live pitching May 17 and took part in a full offensive and defensive workout May 21.

--RHP Jason Grilli (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He played catch May 4-5, and threw off a mound for the first time May 7. He threw from the top of the mound May 9, then threw a bullpen session May 11. He threw simulated games from May 14, May 17 and May 21. His next step will be facing batters on consecutive days and that could happen May 22.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He threw a bullpen session May 18, and he is expected to throw another before beginning a rehab assignment during the weekend of May 23-25.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Vin Mazzaro

CATCHERS:

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata