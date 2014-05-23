Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates find themselves with an open spot in their rotation after designating veteran left-hander Wandy Rodriguez for assignment Thursday, but they aren’t sure who is going to fill it.

General manager Neal Huntington said two pitchers with major league experience at Triple-A Indianapolis, left-hander Jeff Locke and right-hander Brandon Cumpton, are under consideration. Huntington also added that he is having a difficult time trying to make the decision.

“We’re about as split a camp as you can get on the people we’ve asked,” Huntington said. “Should we go with Jeff? Should we go with Brandon?”

Both pitchers have made six starts for Indianapolis. Cumpton is 4-1 with a 1.35 ERA while Locke is 1-3 with a 3.82 ERA.

Locke, though has more major league experience and was selected to the All-Star Game last season, when he finished 10-7 with a 3.52 ERA in 30 starts. However, Locke faltered in the second half, going 2-5 with a 6.12 ERA in 12 starts, then suffered a strained oblique muscle in the first start of spring training in February.

Locke made a spot start for the Pirates on May 5 against San Francisco and was shaky as he gave up six runs in 5 1/3 innings. However, he did not factor in the decision.

Cumpton started twice for the Pirates earlier this season, going 0-1 with a 4.26 ERA. He made his major league debut last year and was 2-1 with a 2.05 ERA in six games.

The pitcher the Pirates choose figures to be an upgrade over the 35-year-old Rodriguez, who was 0-2 with a 6.85 ERA in six starts and gave up 10 home runs in just 26 2/3 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-26

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 3-1, 3.70 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 0-6, 3.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez was designated for assignment Thursday to clear a roster spot for C Russell Martin, who came off the disabled list. Rodriguez was hammered for six runs in 1 1/3 innings by Baltimore on Wednesday night in a game the Pirates eventually won 9-8. Rodriguez, 35, was 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in eight games this season and allowed 10 home runs in just 26 2/3 innings. Rodriguez has a $13 million salary, $5.5 million of which is being paid by the Houston Astros as terms of a 2012 trade.

--C Russell Martin was activated from the disabled list Thursday but was unavailable to play against Washington as he served his one-game suspension from Major League Baseball for his role in the April 20 brawl with the Milwaukee Brewers. Martin decided against going on a minor league rehab assignment despite being out since April 26 with a strained left hamstring.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton, who is 4-1 with a 1.35 ERA in six starts for Triple-A Indianapolis, is a candidate to take LHP Wandy Rodriguez’s spot in the rotation. Cumpton made two starts with the Pirates earlier this season, going 0-1 with a 4.26 ERA. He made his major league debut last season and was 2-1 with a 2.05 ERA in six games.

--LHP Jeff Locke, who is 1-3 with a 3.82 ERA at Indianapolis, is a candidate to take LHP Wandy Rodriguez’s spot in the rotation. He made one start and did not factor in the decision May 5 against San Francisco as he gave up six runs in 5 1/3 innings. Locke was selected to the All-Star Game last season, when he went 10-7 with a 3.52 ERA in 30 starts but was 2-5 with a 6.12 ERA in 12 starts in the second half.

--RHP Jason Grilli is expected to be activated from the disabled list Saturday after being sidelined since April 21 with a strained left oblique. It is unclear whether Grilli will return as the closer right away; he converted just four of seven save opportunities before going on the DL, and RHP Mark Melancon has converted seven of nine saves in his place.

--C Tony Sanchez is expected to be optioned to Indianapolis on Saturday when Grilli is activated. The Pirates have two veteran catchers in Russell Martin and C Chris Stewart and would prefer Sanchez, a rookie, play regularly in the minor leagues. Sanchez is hitting .278 with two home runs in 21 games.

--RHP Josh Wall was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels and optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. Wall, 27, was 0-0 with one save and a 4.22 ERA in eight relief appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake this season and gave up six runs in one inning over two relief appearances with the Angels. He also pitched with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012 and 2013.

--RHP Phil Irwin, who is at Indianapolis, was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Wall. Irwin began making the transition from starter to reliever this season with Indianapolis, where he was 1-2 with one save and an 8.72 ERA in 10 games, including two starts.

--RHP Charlie Morton (0-6, 3.45) -- still searching for his first win of the season -- will start Friday night against Washington RHP Jordan Zimmermann (3-1, 3.70). Morton has pitched at least six innings in eight of his nine starts this season. He is 1-2 with a 4.09 ERA against Washington in four career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he pitched a really professional game. Maintained composure, pitched through traffic in a couple innings early. Gave up a solo home run and just kept pitching. Used the changeup really well earlier. Quality secondary pitches, the breaking ball played for him, fastball command was good. Just a real solid effort there.” -- Manager Clint Hurdle, on RHP Edinson Volquez, who gave up one run in six innings during a 3-1 win over Washington on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Russell Martin (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. An MRI revealed the strain April 27. He began taking part in baseball activities May 9. He ran at full speed and faced live pitching May 17 and took part in a full offensive and defensive workout May 21. He was activated May 22.

--RHP Jason Grilli (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He played catch May 4-5, and threw off a mound for the first time May 7. He threw from the top of the mound May 9, then threw a bullpen session May 11. He threw simulated games May 14, May 17, May 21 and May 22 and is expected to be activated May 25.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He threw a bullpen session May 18, and he is expected to throw another before beginning a rehab assignment during the weekend of May 23-25.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Vin Mazzaro

CATCHERS:

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

Russell Martin

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata