Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Jason Grilli was activated from the disabled list before Friday night’s 4-3 win against the Washington Nationals but was not supposed to immediately return to the closer’s role.

Then things changed and Grilli wound up pitching a scoreless ninth inning -- aided by right fielder Josh Harrison’s leaping a catch of a drive by shortstop Ian Desmond to end the game -- and got the save.

Grilli had been out since April 21 because of a strained left oblique. However, manager Clint Hurdle said prior to the game he wasn’t comfortable with the idea of immediately pitching Grilli in the ninth.

“He’s been out for a month and I don’t think it would be fair to Jason to put him right back into such high-leverage situations,” Hurdle said.

Grilli converted just four of seven save opportunities before being injured. He was 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in eight games.

However, down to two available pitches in the ninth inning of a one-run game -- right-hander Mark Melancon, who had been 8-for-10 in saves with Grilli out, got the night off after pitching in consecutive games -- Hurdle opted for Grilli over right-handed long reliever Jeanmar Gomez.

“It’s the inning he is most comfortable pitching,” Hurdle said.

Last season, when Grilli returned from the DL on Sept. 3 after missing five weeks with a strained forearm, he was eased back into action by pitching in the seventh and eighth innings. He was not moved back into the closer’s role until Sept. 21 and had saves in each of his last three regular-season appearances.

That was the plan again this year before Friday night but perhaps Grilli will stay as the closer after getting the save Friday.

Hurdle wasn’t prepared to address it after the game, so stay tuned.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-26

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 3-3, 3.38 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 4-3, 3.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Grilli was activated from the 15-day disabled list prior to Friday night’s game and got the save by pitching a scoreless ninth inning in the Pirates’ 4-3 win over Washington. He had been out since April 21 with a strained left oblique. Grilli converted just four of seven save opportunities being injured after going 33-for-35 last season.

--C Tony Sanchez was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to clear a roster spot for Grilli. Sanchez hit .278 with two home runs and 12 RBIs in 21 games but the want the rookie to play regularly in the minor leagues rather than be the third-string catcher in the major leagues behind C Russell Martin and C Chris Stewart.

--C Russell Martin returned to the action for the first time since April 26 when he was placed on the disabled list with a strained left hamstring and went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. He also allowed the Nationals to score a run on a passed ball. Martin was activated Thursday but sat out as he served the one-game suspension he received from Major League Baseball for his role in the April 20 brawl with Milwaukee.

--1B Ike Davis was to cleanup from the No. 6 spot in the batting order for Friday’s game and responded by going 2-for-4 and scoring two runs. He is hitting .367 (22-for-60) in his last 20 games.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel, who has been on the disabled list since May 2 with right shoulder stiffness, is scheduled to pitch a one-inning simulated game Saturday at the Pirates’ extended spring training camp in Bradenton, Fla. The rookie will likely pitch at least once for the Class A Bradenton farm club before being activated.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (4-3, 3.84) will start Saturday night against Washington RHP Stephen Strasburg (3-3, 3.38) in the third game of a four-game home series. Cole is 2-0 with a 3.21 ERA in four home starts this season. He won his only career start against the Nationals last July 23 at Washington, allowing one run in seven innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think I was throwing the ball poorly at all. I did lose a few tough games. The only way I knew (about the streak) was folks coming up and asking me about that. I wasn’t really thinking about that. I just wanted to win as a team.” -- Pirates RHP Charlie Morton after a 4-3 win over Washington on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He threw a bullpen session May 18, and he is scheduled to pitch a one-inning simulated game May 24 at the Pirates’ extended spring training in Bradenton, Fla.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Vin Mazzaro

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata