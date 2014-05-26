Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Rookie right-hander Brandon Cumpton will take Wandy Rodriguez’s spot in the Pirates’ starting rotation.

Cumpton will be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Monday afternoon against the Mets in New York. He made two starts with the Pirates earlier this season, going 0-1 with a 4.26 ERA and was 2-1 with a 2.05 ERA in six games with them last season.

At Indianapolis, he was 4-1 with a 1.35 ERA in six starts.

”We feel very confident that Brandon is going to strengthen our rotations,“ Pirates manager Neal Huntington said. ”He moves his fastball around, works both sides of the plate and attacks the hitters and the strike zone. He has shown before he can pitch effectively at the big-league level.

Indianapolis left-hander Jeff Locke also got consideration for the opening that occurred when Rodriguez was designated for assignment Thursday. Locke was a 10-game winner last season for the Pirates, though he faltered in the second half, and is 2-1 with a 3.92 ERA in seven starts for Indianapolis.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-27

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Brandon Cumpton, 0-1, 4.26 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob DeGrom, 0-2, 2.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon Cumpton will be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Monday afternoon in New York. He will take the rotation spot that opened when LHP Wandy Rodriguez was designated for assignment Thursday. Cumpton was 4-1 with a 1.35 ERA in six starts with Indianapolis. He also made two starts for the Pirates earlier this season and was 0-1 with a 4.26 ERA.

--INF/OF Josh Harrison started his seventh straight game Sunday, playing right field and batting leadoff. Harrison went 2-for-4 with a home run in the Pirates’ 5-2 loss to Washington. Harrison has become the de facto right fielder, replacing the platoon of OF Travis Snider and OF Jose Tabata.

--LHP Francisco Liriano (0-5) is now winless in 14 consecutive regular-season starts dating to last Sept. 10, when he won at Texas, after giving up four runs, six hits and four walks in five innings Sunday while striking out five. “I‘m not doing my job at all,” he said. “I‘m not going deep into games and I‘m not keeping the team in the ballgame.”

--C Russell Martin got Sunday off as it was a day game after a night game and also because he had played in back-to-back games after being activated from the disabled list. Martin missed 21 games because of a left hamstring strain.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not doing my job at all. I‘m not going deep into games and I‘m not keeping the team in the ballgame.” -- LHP Francisco Liriano, who gave up four runs in Sunday’s loss to the Nationals and is now winless in 14 consecutive regular-season starts.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jose Tabata (right leg tightness) exited the game early May 18. He pinch-hit May 20-21 and 24-25, but was not in the starting lineup May 20-25.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He threw a bullpen session May 18, and he is scheduled to pitch a one-inning simulated game the week of May 25 at the Pirates’ extended spring training in Bradenton, Fla.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Vin Mazzaro

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata

