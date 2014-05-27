Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- One of the few things the Pittsburgh Pirates didn’t do well during a resurgent season last year was pinch-hit.

Pirates pinch hitters amassed a major-league-high 253 at-bats in 2013 but hit just .206, which was the third-worst mark in the National League and tied for the 10th-worst performance in the bigs.

The Pirates have yet to build on last season’s run to the National League Division Series, but Pittsburgh’s sub-.500 performance thus far has not been the fault of its pinch hitters, who keyed a 5-3 comeback win over the New York Mets on Monday at Citi Field.

Gaby Sanchez began the Pirates’ rally from a 2-0 deficit by pinch-hitting for first baseman Ike Davis and hitting a leadoff homer in the eighth. Fellow pinch hitter Jose Tabata tied the game with a two-out RBI single, and Sanchez -- who stayed in the game at first base -- delivered an RBI single to start a three-run ninth inning.

Overall Monday, Pirates pinch-hitters were 2-for-3 with a walk. The team’s pinch hitters are batting .264 -- second-best in the NL -- with three homers, 17 RBIs and a .356 on-base percentage in 101 plate appearances. Last year, Pirates pinch hitters had just seven homers, 36 RBIs and a .288 on-base percentage.

“We’ve had a much better year pinch-hitting -- it’s an area that we haven’t been as good as we would hope to be,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said.

The secret to the Pirates’ success in pinch-hitting situations has been the investment the franchise made in preparing players for one of the toughest jobs in sports.

Everywhere they go, the Pirates bring with them a pitching machine that fires hard fastballs and curveballs -- the type of pitches pinch hitters are likely to see in the late innings. Potential pinch hitters are encouraged to head into the cage and begin preparations in the early innings so that they are fully focused once they are called upon by Hurdle.

“What we’re looking for (is) to be purposeful with a direction we give them before they go up,” Hurdle said. “They’ve responded in a very good way this year. Some big hits from all of them. Just the quality of the at-bats has really gotten better.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-27

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 2-4, 4.37 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 3-3, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Edinson Volquez will look to build off one of his best starts of the year when he takes the mound for the Pirates on Tuesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Volquez earned a win last Thursday, when he allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings as the Pirates beat the Washington Nationals 3-1. The win snapped a five-start winless streak for Volquez, who has a 5.97 ERA over his last six starts, with his ERA rising from 1.93 to 4.37. Volquez is 1-5 with a 7.11 ERA in seven career starts against the Mets. He earned his lone win the last time he opposed the Mets last Aug. 17. Volquez, then pitching for San Diego, allowed two runs over five innings in the Padres’ 8-2 victory.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, and he started for the Pirates but didn’t factor into the decision in a 5-3 win over the New York Mets. Cumpton allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out one over six innings. It was the third big league start of the season for Cumpton, who is 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA. He is expected to remain in the rotation and start for the Pirates on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cumpton was 4-1 with a 1.35 ERA in six starts for Indianapolis.

--RHP Vin Mazzaro was designated for assignment Monday morning prior to the Pirates’ 5-3 win over the New York Mets. Mazzaro’s exit made room on the 25-man roster for RHP Brandon Cumpton, who was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Monday’s game. Mazzaro had a 3.48 ERA in five relief appearances for the Pirates since he was recalled from Indianapolis on May 3. He was also designated him for assignment on March 29 before the Pirates outrighted him to Indianapolis on April 8.

--1B Gaby Sanchez continued his mastery of the New York Mets on Monday afternoon, when he hit a pinch homer leading off the eighth inning and drove home the go-ahead run with a single in the ninth inning of the Pirates’ come-from-behind, 5-3 win. Sanchez, whose homer cut a 2-0 deficit in half, is hitting .320 with nine homers and 34 RBIs in 176 career at-bats against the Mets. He is batting .274 with five homers and 12 RBIs in 84 at-bats this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’ve got to be relentless. You can’t get sad. If you’re going to have any emotions, get mad and get something done. We just kept plugging away and we responded well.” -- Manager Clint Hurdle, after the Pirates overcame a 2-0 deficit in the late innings to post a 5-3 win over the New York Mets on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jose Tabata (right leg tightness) exited the game early May 18. He missed seven consecutive starts from May 20-26, though he made pinch-hitting appearances May 20-21 and May 24-26.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He threw a bullpen session May 18, and he is scheduled to pitch a one-inning simulated game the week of May 25 at the Pirates’ extended spring training in Bradenton, Fla.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Bruce Cumpton

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata