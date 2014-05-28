Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Pirates could have used a little more luck on Tuesday night. But manager Clint Hurdle had no issues at all with the patient plate approach his players used in a 4-2 loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The Pirates drew eight walks and forced a trio of Mets pitchers to throw 175 pitches, including 106 over the final four innings.

“We kept pushing guys out there on all their pitchers, kept running up pitch counts,” Hurdle said. “We had multiple at-bats with eight pitches or more.”

Four, to be exact. Unfortunately for the Pirates, a lot of the balls they hit found gloves instead of holes. The Pirates had five lineouts and were robbed of at least two extra-base hits.

In the first inning, center fielder Andrew McCutchen crushed a ball to the deepest part of the park, where his Mets counterpart, Juan Lagares, made a tremendous leaping catch at the wall.

With one out and one on in the ninth inning, right fielder Jose Tabata lofted a long fly ball down the right-field line, but Mets right fielder Curtis Granderson made a running catch to likely save a run from scoring.

“You hit the ball hard (and) it goes right at ‘em,” McCutchen said. “Nothing you can do about that. You’ve just got to shake it off and get ready for the next game.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-28

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 1-6, 3.29 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 3-5, 5.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Jose Tabata returned to the starting lineup Tuesday night and went 0-for-4 with a walk as the Pirates fell to the Mets, 4-2. Tabata was limited to seven pinch-hitting appearances over the previous nine games, dating back to May 18, due to right leg tightness. He is hitting .261 with 10 RBIs in 46 games this year.

--OF Starling Marte continued his hot May hitting on Tuesday night, when he went 1-for-3 with a two-run single to account for the Pirates’ only runs in a 4-2 loss to the New York Mets. Marte has 14 RBIs this month, the most he has collected in a single month as a major-leaguer. Overall this season, Marte is hitting .259 with four homers and 17 RBI in 49 games.

--RHP Edinson Volquez struggled with his command on Tuesday night, when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing two runs on four hits and a season-high five walks over five innings in the Pirates’ 4-2 loss to the Mets. Volquez, who issued just 15 walks over 55 2/3 innings in his first 10 appearances, also set a season high with 106 pitches. He is 2-4 with a 4.30 ERA overall.

--RHP Charlie Morton will look to win for a second straight start Wednesday against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Morton earned his first victory of the season last Friday, when he allowed one run on five hits and four walks over 5 2/3 innings in the Pirates’ 4-3 victory over Washington. It was the second-shortest stint of the season for Morton, who was 0-6 in his first nine starts. Morton is 0-2 with a 4.06 ERA in six career appearances (five starts) against the Mets. He didn’t factor into the decision the last time he opposed the Mets last July 12, when he allowed two runs over seven innings in the Pirates’ 3-2, 11-inning win.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You hit the ball hard (and) it goes right at ‘em. Nothing you can do about that. You’ve just got to shake it off and get ready for the next game.” -- CF Andrew McCutchen, after having a home run stolen by Mets CF Juan Lagares in New York’s 4-2 win Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jose Tabata (right leg tightness) exited the game early May 18. He missed seven consecutive starts May 20-26, though he made pinch-hitting appearances May 20-21 and May 24-26. He returned to the lineup May 27.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He threw a bullpen session May 18, and he is scheduled to pitch a one-inning simulated game the week of May 25 at the Pirates’ extended spring training in Bradenton, Fla.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Bruce Cumpton

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata