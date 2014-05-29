Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Competing in close games isn’t the problem for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Being on the wrong end of the less competitive games, though, is turning into a giant concern for manager Clint Hurdle.

The Pirates lost to the New York Mets 5-0 in Wednesday’s series finale at Citi Field to fall to 4-13 in games decided by three runs or more. In one- or two-run games, the Pirates are 19-16 -- an 88-win pace over a full 162-game season.

The divergent performances symbolize the inconsistency of the Pirates, whose 5-3 win over the Mets on Monday was their fifth win in six games and put them four games under .500 for just the third time this month.

Once again, though, the Pirates could not sustain any momentum.

“We go through a period at home where we win five of seven, win the first game here, and in a period of 24 hours, we don’t play well,” Hurdle said.

The Pirates were hurt Tuesday and Wednesday by the scattershot command of right-handed pitchers Edinson Volquez and Charlie Morton, who started the two games and combined to walk 14 batters, uncork three wild pitches and throw 210 pitches over 10 1/3 innings.

The Mets scored their first run Wednesday without the benefit of a hit when first baseman Lucas Duda led off the second with a walk, advanced on a wild pitch and a groundout and scored on another wild pitch.

Pittsburgh also committed six errors in the three-game series, including two on the same routine grounder to third by Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy in the third inning Wednesday. Murphy reached third on the play and scored on a single by third baseman David Wright.

“We all know where the hiccups have been coming from,” Hurdle said. “We’ve just got to do a better job of finishing plays -- catching it, throwing it, hitting it, touching the plate, throwing strike one, not walking guys.”

That all?

“It’s not one thing,” Hurdle said. “We were shutout as well. So, flat out, we’ve got work to do.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-29

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 4-3, 3.76 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 5-3, 3.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Gerrit Cole will look to end May on a winning note when he takes the mound for the Pirates on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Cole didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent outing last Saturday, when he allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven over six innings in the Pirates’ 3-2 win over the Washington Nationals. In five starts this month, Cole is 2-1 with a 4.40 ERA and 34 strikeouts over 30 2/3 innings. Cole won his only start against the Dodgers last June 16, when he gave up three runs over 5 2/3 innings in the Pirates’ 6-3 victory.

--RHP Jason Grilli is close to regaining his job as the Pirates’ closer. Grilli was sidelined from April 21- May 22 with a left oblique strain and earned a save last Friday in his first appearance since coming off the disabled list. But RHP Mark Melancon recorded both the Pirates’ saves since Friday while Grilli pitched just once. Manager Clint Hurdle said Wednesday morning that Grilli was “very close” to once again occupying the ninth inning for the Pirates and that he wanted to view footage of Grilli’s last outing -- when he struck out the side while allowing a hit in a scoreless inning on Tuesday -- before making a decision. Grilli is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA and five saves in 10 games this year.

--2B Neil Walker extended his hitting streak to nine games Wednesday afternoon, when he singled in the eighth inning of the Pirates’ 5-0 loss to the New York Mets. Walker is hitting .361 (13-of-36) during the streak, which is the longest by a Pirates player this year. He has raised his overall average from .259 to .277. Walker leads the Pirates with 10 homers and shares the team lead with 27 RBIs.

--RHP Charlie Morton labored Wednesday afternoon, when he took the loss after giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out four over 5 1/3 innings as the Pirates fell to the New York Mets, 5-0. Morton also uncorked two wild pitches that directly led to the Mets’ first run scoring. He threw 104 pitches overall. Despite falling to 1-7 with the defeat, Morton’s ERA remained the same at 3.29.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You don’t play well here, you don’t win at this level. It’s not one thing. We were shut out as well. So, flat out, we’ve got work to do.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, after a 5-0 loss to the New York Mets on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He threw a bullpen session May 18, and he is scheduled to pitch a one-inning simulated game the week of May 25 at the Pirates’ extended spring training in Bradenton, Fla.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Bruce Cumpton

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata