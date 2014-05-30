Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The bullpen that was such an important part of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ run to a playoff spot last year might be returning to form.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Jason Grilli is ready to regain the closer role after missing a month with a strained oblique muscle in his left side. Grilli was activated last week.

“I think he’s ready to go,” Hurdle said before Thursday’s game. “We’re going to put him in the back end of the bullpen today. ... Everyone else will move up accordingly. The biggest challenge will be to help Jason with his health -- this being his second injury.”

The new old order worked Thursday in the Pirates’ 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mark Melancon pitched a perfect eighth, and Grilli nailed down the save with a scoreless ninth.

Grilli also missed a month in the second half of the 2013 season with a strained forearm. So effective in the eighth-inning role, Melancon went 16-for-21 in save opportunities last season and 10-for-12 this season filling in for Grilli.

With the Pirates likely to monitor Grilli’s workload closely, Melancon could find his way into the ninth inning in the future as well.

“We’ll keep an eye on his (Grilli‘s) pitches and get together on what is a serviceable number for him to come back the next day,” Hurdle said.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-29

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 0-5, 5.06 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Josh Beckett, 3-1, 2.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Gerrit Cole improved to 5-3, allowing three runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 6 1/3 innings in a win over the Dodgers on Thursday night. Cole settled down after giving up a run in each of the first two innings. The UCLA product said he began to get in a grove -- retiring nine in a row from the third through the fifth -- by getting ahead of hitters.

--C Russell Martin hit a 435-foot solo home run in the sixth inning Thursday night, helping the Pirates defeat his former club, the Dodgers. Martin ranks fifth among active players with 28 home runs at Dodger Stadium.

--RHP Jason Grilli converted his second save in two chances since coming off the disabled list last week. Manager Clint Hurdle said Grilli is ready to resume the closer role, though the team might be cautious about pitching him on back-to-back days.

--2B Neil Walker has started all 53 games this season. That is the most by a Pittsburgh player since Jason Bay started 79 in a row to open the 2007 season. Walker went 2-for-5 Thursday in the series opener against the Dodgers, giving him an 11-game hitting streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You feel with every starting pitcher you have a chance to win, but this guy has done some special things. The energy that he does bring, the focus and the stuff. When you can throw that fastball and you can stripe it (at) 96 and 97 ... everybody feeds off it.” -- Manager Clint Hurdle, on RHP Gerrit Cole, who pitched the Pirates to a 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He threw a bullpen session May 18, and he is scheduled to pitch a one-inning simulated game the week of May 25-June 1 at the Pirates’ extended spring training camp in Bradenton, Fla.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Brandon Cumpton

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata