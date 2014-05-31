Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The Pittsburgh Pirates’ production at first base last season was one of the lowest in the majors.

The combination of Gaby Sanchez, Justin Morneau and Garrett Jones managed just 17 home runs and 71 RBIs (both 25th in the majors). Their combined on-base-plus-slugging while playing first base was a middling .768.

The plan for improvement this season was not much different -- just a couple pieces have changed.

Now the right-handed hitting Sanchez is platooning with the left-handed Ike Davis, acquired in a trade with the New York Mets in mid-April.

Davis’ long home run in Friday’s 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers was the eighth by a Pirates first baseman this year and none of the other combined production has changed dramatically from last season. But Pirates manager Clint Hurdle likes the pieces he has.

“I love the way these two guys have complemented each other,” Hurdle said of Davis and Sanchez. “Their production is playing well. They have really professional numbers. And there’s professional respect on both sides, and that always helps in this type of tandem, when they’re pulling for each other. They understand the work conditions of the platoon.”

Hurdle said he likes “the way they fit in the middle of the lineup” with a combination of power as well as plate discipline that enables them to work counts, see pitches and draw walks. Davis, in particular, has been a big addition in that regard. After a two-hit game against the Dodgers on Friday, he is batting .277 with a .377 on-base percentage thanks in part to 16 walks in 37 games since the trade with the Mets.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-29

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Brandon Cumpton, 0-1, 3.38 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, 5-2, 3.10 ERA ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Neil Walker continued to swing a hot bat, extending his hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI single in the third inning Friday night against Los Angeles. Walker is emerging as one of the National League’s top-hitting second baseman. The RBI was the 300th of his career. Since May 20, Walker is hitting .356. He leads NL second baseman with 10 home runs. Last year, his 10th home run didn’t come until Sept. 19.

--LHP Francisco Liriano took 12 starts to capture his first win of the season, but his patience was rewarded, manager Clint Hurdle said. Hurdle had preached such with Liriano, who sometimes pressed as he fished for his first win -- he started the season 0-5 -- but he persevered in a win over the Dodgers on Friday night. Liriano (1-5), who turned back several attempts at rallies by Los Angeles, struck out eight and allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and threw 100 pitches (64 strikes).

--SS Jordy Mercer wasn’t in the starting lineup for the second game in a row as manager Clint Hurdle gave him another day off as he tries to shake a major funk. Mercer was 4-for-32 (.125) in his previous 10 games. Hurdle also wanted to give some at-bats to hot-swinging backup Clint Barmes, who had a season-high three hits in Thursday’s win over the Dodgers and had gone 9-for-21 (.429) entering Friday’s contest. “We had planned on giving Clint some games here, definitely the first two and we’ll see where it goes just to give Jordy a break,” Hurdle said.

--1B Ike Davis exhibited his raw power against the Dodgers on Friday night, taking RHP Josh Beckett deep for a solo home run to center in the fourth inning that was estimated at 453 feet. Davis went 2-for-4. “Ike has that power,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “He’s a good hitter with power and that’s what we’ve been mindful of telling him. He doesn’t need to carry this club. He just needs to go in put good at-bats up and see pitches. Every once in a while, he’s going to hit one like that.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a battle out there tonight. Trying to make sure I execute my pitches and not worry about the next guy. One pitch at a time, one hitter at a time.” -- Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano after a 2-1 win over the Dodgers on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He threw a bullpen session May 18, and he is scheduled to pitch a one-inning simulated game the week of May 25-June 1 at the Pirates’ extended spring training camp in Bradenton, Fla.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Charlie Morton

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Brandon Cumpton

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Mark Melancon

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Pedro Alvarez

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Clint Barmes

INF/OF Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata